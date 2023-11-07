The ABC series hosts the music icon during a night dedicated to some of the best music videos ever made.

The Dancing with the Stars ballroom honors iconic music videos for a night of fun as the remaining celebrity couples and their pro partners tackle some of the most memorable tunes in music video history. Adding to the fun is the addition of 80s music icon and choreographer Paula Abdul, who will appear as a guest judge. Here are all the details surrounding this exciting night.

Paula Abdul is a triple threat; here’s the credentials she brings to the judging table

Dancing with the Stars hosts special guest judge, singer, and dancer Paula Abdul. She will walk out to her 1988 hit, “Forever Your Girl.”

Abdul is also a heralded choreographer. She not only choreographed her music videos but also those of Janet Jackson, including the iconic “What Have You Done for Me Lately,” “Nasty,” “When I Think of You,” and “Control” videos.

Abdul was also the choreographer for the Jackson Family’s Victory tour. She also choreographed sequences for the 1988 Tom Hanks film Big.

Abdul last appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2012. During the All-Stars version of the series, she performed the “Dream Medley,” a visual compilation of four of her No. 1 hit singles, including “Straight Up,” “Cold Hearted,” “Forever Your Girl,” and “Opposites Attract.”

‘Dancing with the Stars’ 8 remaining competitors dance to songs made iconic by music videos

The remaining eight competitors will push themselves further than ever as they dance to songs made iconic by music videos. These performances will escalate the ballroom drama as the competition passes its halfway point.

Actor Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber will perform a Quickstep to “Candyman” by Christina Aguilera. Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy dance Jazz to “Hollaback Girl” by Gwen Stefani.

Vanderpump Rules‘ Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov Cha Cha to “I’m A Slave 4 U” by Britney Spears. Subsequently, social media star Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong will perform a Salsa to “Whenever, Wherever” by Shakira.

Following, Bachelorette lead Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev dance Jazz to “All For You” by Janet Jackson. Then, musician Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach will also perform the same dance style to “Take On Me” by A-ha.

Finally, reality star Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold will perform a Jazz to “It’s Gonna Be Me” by *NSYNC. Plus, TV legend Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd dance Quickstep to “I’m Still Standing” by Elton John.

Plus, the team dance returns!

Val Chmerkovskiy, Xochitl Gomez, Pasha Pashkov and Ariana Maddix will perform together during a team dance on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ | Disney/Eric McCandless

For the first time during season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, the team dance competition returns to the ballroom. This fun dance sequence partners a set number of celebrities and pros as they perform as a group for the first time.

The groups are broken up into two teams. This season, their names are Team 4 Everbody and Team Young’n Style.

Team 4 Everybody will dance to “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” by Backstreet Boys. Team members include Alyson and Sasha, Jason and Daniella, Ariana and Pasha, and Barry and Peta.

Team Young’n Style performs to “Gangnam Style” by PSY. Their team includes Harry and Rylee, Lele and Brandon, Xochitl and Val, and Charity and Artem.

Live viewer votes will be combined with the judges’ scores throughout the episode. These votes determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination.

Dancing with the Stars airs live on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and Disney+. Episodes stream the next day on Hulu.