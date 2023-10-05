The 'Eras' entertainer will return to the ballroom in a night featuring some of her greatest hits.

Gather around Swifties! Taylor Swift is the latest addition to Dancing with the Stars, season 32! During one special evening, the superstar’s music will play a key role in the ABC series. Here are all the details.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ will feature Taylor Swift in a key role in the ballroom

Taylor Swift had one of the highest-grossing and most in-demand tours of 2023. Her Eras Tour was a journey through all her musical “eras” and the sixth and most profitable of her career thus far.

So what better way to piggyback on Taylor’s success than a night highlighting her most popular songs in the Dancing with the Stars ballroom? According to Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd and her celebrity partner Barry Williams, that’s exactly what viewers can expect. They shared the big news after the series Oct. 3 episode.

Billboard spoke to Murgatroyd and Williams after the show. The pro admitted, “We will be having a Taylor Swift week here.” She added, “Am I allowed to say that?”

While the dance pro did not reveal when the episode will air, her celebrity partner Williams revealed he is a fan of Taylor’s reported new beau, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. Murgatroyd added, “Apparently, I know who Travis Kelce is now. I did not know that name before.”

Nikki Bella Garcia teased a Taylor Swift-themed night on her podcast

Taylor Swift and Tom Bergeron during ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 11 | Adam Larkey/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Hidden within an episode of Nikki Bella Garcia’s podcast, The Nikki & Brie Show, which she hosts with sister Brie Bella, were details of a Taylor Swift-themed installment two weeks before Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd teased the news. The former Dancing with the Stars competitor (season 25) spilled the news in an episode featuring her husband, DWTS pro-Artem Chigvinstev, and his celebrity partner, Bachelorette star Charity Lawson.

Nikki said, “Another night I am excited for, and I wanted to know Charity, if you are excited as well, is Taylor Swift. Are you a Swiftie?”

Lawson responded, “I am not a major one, but I do love her, so yeah. I am super excited about that.”

She continued, “I actually did request one of her songs for week one, and they were like, ‘You can’t do it.'” Chigvinstev responded, “Maybe they said no because…” Then his voice trailed off.

Taylor Swift has performed on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in three times

While Dancing with the Stars has not yet officially confirmed a night centered around Taylor Swift’s music, the superstar is no stranger to the ballroom competition series. She has been a guest performer during seasons 9, 11, and 15.

Taylor has performed the songs “Jump, Then Fall,” “White Horse,” “Mine,” “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” and “Love Story” during her guest-starring moments. Couples have danced to her songs in other seasons as well.

YouTube star Bethany Mota and former Bachelorette lead Hannah Brown used Taylor’s tunes songs as the focal point of their Dancing With the Stars performances. Taylor, in turn, lent her public support to both women after their episodes aired.

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC. The series simulcasts on Disney+ and airs the next day on Hulu.