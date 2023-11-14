Whitney Houston appeared on 'Dancing with the Stars' in 2009, but was she a fan of the competition show?

The Dancing with the Stars ballroom will shine a bit brighter as the competition series dedicates an entire episode to the music of Whitney Houston. The vocalist and movie star, who has sold an astounding 220 million records worldwide, will be honored for her contributions to the music industry with an evening dedicated to her signature songs during season 32. But was she a fan of the show? Here are all the details.

Did Whitney Houston watch ‘Dancing with the Stars’?

Per a press release from Whitney Houston’s estate, the singing superstar was indeed a Dancing with the Stars fan. It read, “The estate of Whitney E. Houston and her family are honored that Dancing with the Stars is dedicating an episode of her signature songs for the show,” said Pat Houston, executor of the estate of Whitney E. Houston.

“Whitney was a fan of Dancing with the Stars. She would be proud of this recognition,” Pat concluded.

Did Whitney Houston ever appear on ‘Dancing with the Stars’?

Whitney Houston appeared on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in 2009 | Adam Larkey/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Dancing with the Stars fan Whitney Houston did appear on the ABC competition show in Fall 2009. However, she was not a celebrity dancer.

Whitney sang some of her greatest hits during Season 9. During the episode, she delivered renditions of her songs “Million Dollar Bill” and “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

She was accompanied by several Dancing with the Stars pros, who danced to these hits on the ballroom floor. The season 9 pros included Cheryl Burke, Louis van Amstel, Edyta Śliwińska, Jonathan Roberts, Tony Dovolani, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Anna Trebunskaya, Alec Mazo, Mark Ballas, Chelsie Hightower, Anna Demidova, Lacey Schwimmer, Karina Smirnoff, Derek Hough, Dmitry Chaplin, and Kym Johnson.

Just short of three years later, Whitney died on Feb. 11, 2012. She was just 48 when she died at a Beverly Hills hotel.

People Magazine reported Houston’s death was ruled as an accidental drowning. There were also contributing factors of heart disease and cocaine use, per a coroner’s report.

The ‘DWTS’ ballroom will be transformed into an exclusive Whitney Houston playlist

The seven remaining couples of Dancing with the Stars season 32 will dance to the vocalist’s greatest hits during Whitney Houston night. Barry Williams, Harry Jowsey, Charity Lawson, Alyson Hannigan, Xochitl Gomez, Ariana Madix, and Jason Mraz remain in the competition.

TV star Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber will perform a Contemporary routine to “Greatest Love of All.” Marvel fan-favorite Xochitl Gomez and pro-Val Chmerkovskiy dance a Tango to “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me).”

Ariana Madix (Vanderpump Rules) and Pasha Pashkov Paso Doble to “Queen of the Night.” Bachelorette star Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Viennese Waltz to “I Will Always Love You.”

Singer and songwriter Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach dance Samba to “Higher Love” by Kygo and Whitney Houston. Reality star Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold perform a Viennese Waltz to “I Have Nothing.” Finally, Brady Bunch star Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd dance Rumba to “Didn’t We Almost Have It All.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. The series simulcasts on Disney+ and airs the next day on Hulu.