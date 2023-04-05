‘Dave’ FXX Cast: Where You’ve Seen Them Before, Plus Their Net Worths in 2023

Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd’s Dave is back with season 3. Naturally, many viewers are curious about the cast of the FXX/Hulu series and where they might have seen the actors before. Find out what shows and movies Andrew Santino, Taylor Misiak, Christine Ko, Travis “Taco” Bennett, and GaTa have been in before, plus who the richest is out of the Dave cast.

Dave ‘Lil Dicky’ Burd and GaTa in season 3 of ‘Dave’ | Byron Cohen/FX

Lil Dicky is the wealthiest ‘Dave’ cast member

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lil Dicky is worth an estimated $8 million in 2023. The rapper hasn’t released new music in some time, which means he hasn’t gone on tour and earned money from that revenue stream. Instead, he has been focused on writing new music and his FXX series.

Burd’s co-star Santino, who plays his manager in the comedy series, ranks second when it comes to net worth. The stand-up comedian, who released a new Netflix special earlier in 2023, is reportedly worth $5 million in 2023 (via Success Bug).

Where you’ve seen Andrew Santino before

Outside of Dave and his comedy specials, Santino has made several other appearances in movies and television. He played Jesse Robinson in the 2023 movie Scrambled and previously appeared in This is Us from 2016 to 2022 as Casey. Here’s what else Santino has been in:

House Party

Me Time

Fairfax

Ten Year Old Tom

Friendsgiving

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Fam

Alone Together

I’m Dying Up Here

Game Over, Man!

Little Bitches

The Disaster Artist

Show Business

American Dad!

SXSW Comedy with Natasha Leggero

Dean

The Sixth Lead

Sin City Saints

How I Met Your Dad

The League

Mixology

Deadbeat

Warren

Childrens Hospital

Family Tree

Arrested Development

Dance Crew

The Office

Punk’d

Santa’s Xmas Party

Crafty

Henry Poole Is Here

Taylor Misiak was in a Lil Dicky music video

Taylor Misiak plays Dave’s girlfriend Ally in the series. Before Dave, Misiak appeared in Lil Dicky’s music video for “Pillow Talking.”

Fans might also recognize the actor from the 2016 comedy series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Misiak has also had roles in:

Players

Ten Year Old Tom

Heavily Meditated (The Series)

I Feel Bad

American Vandal

We Are CVNT5

Pause

Orient USA: The Bambino

Laura

About a Boy

Five Hours

The Playground

Social Media Misfits

Eye Contact with Strangers

In 2023, Misiak’s net worth is an estimated $1 million (via Popular Net Worth).

Net worths of ‘Dave’ cast members Travis Bennett, GaTa, and Christine Ko are unknown

Travis “Taco” Bennett, GaTa, and Christine Ko’s net worths are unknown at publication. While they each have respective careers outside of the FXX series Dave, firm data about their worth isn’t readily available because they’re still relatively new to the Hollywood scene.

‘Dave’ cast member Christine Ko is in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Christine Ko plays Emma in Dave, Lil Dicky’s friend and aspiring filmmaker. Recently, Ko has had major roles like Nina Lin in Only Murders in the Building and Lily in The Handmaid’s Tale.

Name a song that describes June and Luke's relationship. #TheHandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/b3qaIDD6Zi — The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) December 20, 2022

You might also recognize Ko from:

Robot Chicken

Yugen

Just Beyond

Sweet Pecan Summer

Master of None

Justin Bieber: Hold On

Stalker

Upload

Tigertail

Stumptown

No Good Nick

Justine

Extracurricular Activities

Dead Inside

Grandmother’s Gold

Hawaii Five-0

Deception

Dog Therapist

Relationship Status

The Jade Pendant

Sorry, Ari

The Great Indoors

Ballers

Kick It with Tricket: Homeless Hotties

The Half of It

Whistle While I Work It

Hey Glenn

Phoenix: Entertainment

Hollywood Heights

Salsa Basement Party

BFFs

Travis ‘Taco’ Bennett’s work outside of ‘Dave’

Before playing Elz in Dave, Travis “Taco” Bennett appeared in other comedies like You People and Workaholics. You may have also seen or heard Bennett in shows, music videos, and games like:

History of the World: Part II

Confess, Fletch

Tyler, the Creator: F***ing Young

Loiter Squad

Grand Theft Auto V

Tyler, the Creator: Domo 23

Oldie

Fastlane

Kreayshawn: Gucci Gucci

Tyler, the Creator Feat. Jasper and Taco: B**** Suck D***

GaTa’s appearances in TV, movies, and music videos

GaTa plays Lil Dicky’s best friend and hype man in Dave, but the duo share a real-life friendship, too. Outside of the FXX series, GaTa has been involved in music videos for Tyga, among other things including:

Self Reliance

Young. Wild. Free.

House Party

On the Come Up

Loot

Good Mourning

Havin’ It

Fast Foodies

Tournament of Laughs

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: Stuck with U

Clue: Sponsor Me (feat. GaTa)

Tyga Feat. Gata: Shawty Is a Fan

Watch new episodes of Dave Season 3 on FXX Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET and stream them the next day on Hulu.