‘Dave’ FXX Cast: Where You’ve Seen Them Before, Plus Their Net Worths in 2023
Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd’s Dave is back with season 3. Naturally, many viewers are curious about the cast of the FXX/Hulu series and where they might have seen the actors before. Find out what shows and movies Andrew Santino, Taylor Misiak, Christine Ko, Travis “Taco” Bennett, and GaTa have been in before, plus who the richest is out of the Dave cast.
Lil Dicky is the wealthiest ‘Dave’ cast member
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lil Dicky is worth an estimated $8 million in 2023. The rapper hasn’t released new music in some time, which means he hasn’t gone on tour and earned money from that revenue stream. Instead, he has been focused on writing new music and his FXX series.
Burd’s co-star Santino, who plays his manager in the comedy series, ranks second when it comes to net worth. The stand-up comedian, who released a new Netflix special earlier in 2023, is reportedly worth $5 million in 2023 (via Success Bug).
Where you’ve seen Andrew Santino before
Outside of Dave and his comedy specials, Santino has made several other appearances in movies and television. He played Jesse Robinson in the 2023 movie Scrambled and previously appeared in This is Us from 2016 to 2022 as Casey. Here’s what else Santino has been in:
- House Party
- Me Time
- Fairfax
- Ten Year Old Tom
- Friendsgiving
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Fam
- Alone Together
- I’m Dying Up Here
- Game Over, Man!
- Little Bitches
- The Disaster Artist
- Show Business
- American Dad!
- SXSW Comedy with Natasha Leggero
- Dean
- The Sixth Lead
- Sin City Saints
- How I Met Your Dad
- The League
- Mixology
- Deadbeat
- Warren
- Childrens Hospital
- Family Tree
- Arrested Development
- Dance Crew
- The Office
- Punk’d
- Santa’s Xmas Party
- Crafty
- Henry Poole Is Here
Taylor Misiak was in a Lil Dicky music video
Taylor Misiak plays Dave’s girlfriend Ally in the series. Before Dave, Misiak appeared in Lil Dicky’s music video for “Pillow Talking.”
Fans might also recognize the actor from the 2016 comedy series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Misiak has also had roles in:
- Players
- Ten Year Old Tom
- Heavily Meditated (The Series)
- I Feel Bad
- American Vandal
- We Are CVNT5
- Pause
- Orient USA: The Bambino
- Laura
- About a Boy
- Five Hours
- The Playground
- Social Media Misfits
- Eye Contact with Strangers
In 2023, Misiak’s net worth is an estimated $1 million (via Popular Net Worth).
Net worths of ‘Dave’ cast members Travis Bennett, GaTa, and Christine Ko are unknown
Travis “Taco” Bennett, GaTa, and Christine Ko’s net worths are unknown at publication. While they each have respective careers outside of the FXX series Dave, firm data about their worth isn’t readily available because they’re still relatively new to the Hollywood scene.
‘Dave’ cast member Christine Ko is in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
Christine Ko plays Emma in Dave, Lil Dicky’s friend and aspiring filmmaker. Recently, Ko has had major roles like Nina Lin in Only Murders in the Building and Lily in The Handmaid’s Tale.
You might also recognize Ko from:
- Robot Chicken
- Yugen
- Just Beyond
- Sweet Pecan Summer
- Master of None
- Justin Bieber: Hold On
- Stalker
- Upload
- Tigertail
- Stumptown
- No Good Nick
- Justine
- Extracurricular Activities
- Dead Inside
- Grandmother’s Gold
- Hawaii Five-0
- Deception
- Dog Therapist
- Relationship Status
- The Jade Pendant
- Sorry, Ari
- The Great Indoors
- Ballers
- Kick It with Tricket: Homeless Hotties
- The Half of It
- Whistle While I Work It
- Hey Glenn
- Phoenix: Entertainment
- Hollywood Heights
- Salsa Basement Party
- BFFs
Travis ‘Taco’ Bennett’s work outside of ‘Dave’
Before playing Elz in Dave, Travis “Taco” Bennett appeared in other comedies like You People and Workaholics. You may have also seen or heard Bennett in shows, music videos, and games like:
- History of the World: Part II
- Confess, Fletch
- Tyler, the Creator: F***ing Young
- Loiter Squad
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Tyler, the Creator: Domo 23
- Oldie
- Fastlane
- Kreayshawn: Gucci Gucci
- Tyler, the Creator Feat. Jasper and Taco: B**** Suck D***
GaTa’s appearances in TV, movies, and music videos
GaTa plays Lil Dicky’s best friend and hype man in Dave, but the duo share a real-life friendship, too. Outside of the FXX series, GaTa has been involved in music videos for Tyga, among other things including:
- Self Reliance
- Young. Wild. Free.
- House Party
- On the Come Up
- Loot
- Good Mourning
- Havin’ It
- Fast Foodies
- Tournament of Laughs
- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: Stuck with U
- Clue: Sponsor Me (feat. GaTa)
- Tyga Feat. Gata: Shawty Is a Fan
Watch new episodes of Dave Season 3 on FXX Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET and stream them the next day on Hulu.