Dave Grohl of Nirvana and the Foo Fighters once interviewed fellow drummer Ringo Starr. Grohl gave Ringo his explanation of what a good drummer does. He also revealed what he thought of the “It Don’t Come Easy” singer as a musician. Here’s a look at Ringo’s skills and how he compared to the other Beatles.

Dave Grohl says you can tell that Ringo Starr was a self-taught drummer

During a 2019 interview with Rolling Stone, Grohl discussed drumming with the “Photograph” singer. “So I think that the sign of a great drummer is knowing who that drummer is within eight bars of the song,” he said. “I think that’s the goal.”

Grohl ruminated on why Ringo’s drumming is so distinctive. “I think a lot of it has to do with being self-taught, because you were just doing what came naturally to you, so you weren’t restricted by any of that stuff,” he opined. “To this day, when we’re in the studio — I’m sure every band in the world, if they want that fill — they say, ‘Hey, do a Ringo thing right there.'”

The former Beatle explained how 1 kit inspired his style as a drummer

Ringo reacted to Grohl’s statements. “Well, that’s high praise coming from you, Dave,” he said. “It’s like, not knowing has really helped me a lot.

“Even from starting, the kit was set up right-handed,” Ringo recalled. “I sat behind it, didn’t care I was left-handed. So I did it the best I could in a left-handed way, which, in the end, was great for me ’cause I suddenly had my own style.”

Ringo said his signature move was waiting a few seconds before he added a drum fill. The “You’re Sixteen” singer revealed that he does everything with his left hand, except writing. Ringo even golfs using his left hand!

This wasn’t the only time Grohl crossed paths with Ringo. Ringo entered the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in 2015. In honor of that achievement, Grohl appeared in a video praising Ringo’s musicianship. He said Ringo knew how to get fans dancing even when he used simple beats.

How Ringo Starr’s solo career stacks up to those of the members of the Fab Four

Of all The Beatles, Ringo definitely had the least acclaimed solo career. He produced some classic hits, such as “Photograph,” “Back Off Boogaloo,” and “It Don’t Come Easy.” He also released some goofy garbage like “You’re Sixteen,” “No No Song,” and “Snookeroo.” Though some of his solo records are fun, Ringo never released an undisputed masterpiece like George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass, John Lennon’s John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band, or Paul McCartney and Wings’ Band on the Run.

However, Ringo was a good drummer, and no amount of musical snobbery can take that away from him. His work on tracks like “Strawberry Fields Forever” and “A Day in the Life” is the stuff of legend. While he wasn’t on the level of George, John, or Paul, in other departments, he played his signature instrument like no other.