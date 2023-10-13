David Beckham was accused of cheating on Victoria Beckham in 2004, the couple address the rumors in his new Netflix series, ‘Beckham.’

The whispers surrounding David and Victoria Beckham have finally met their match. Long-standing rumors of David’s alleged infidelity in 2004 have been a subject of public speculation for years, coloring perceptions and raising questions about the couple’s marriage.

In a brave move, the power duo addressed these longstanding rumors in their new Netflix series, Beckham. Offering a candid look into their personal lives during that tumultuous period, they clarify some unresolved issues that have long captivated the public’s attention.

David and Victoria Beckham tackle long-standing cheating rumors

In their fresh-off-the-press Netflix series called Beckham, David and Victoria Beckham confront head-on the long-standing rumors of David’s alleged affair in 2004.

These rumors surfaced shortly after David made a career move, leaving Manchester United to play soccer for Real Madrid. But rumors of an affair surfaced after the now-defunct British tabloid News of the World published a story about David’s infidelity.

The outlet claimed that David had a secret three-month affair with a person who used to work for his prior management team. The media didn’t waste any time capitalizing on this story.

They especially focused on the fact that Victoria had not yet moved to Madrid with their children, fueling further speculation.

David reflected on the period as an incredibly challenging time, mentioning it was the first instance their marriage faced such high levels of public scrutiny and pressure.

“There was some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage,” he shared.

A closer look at the couple’s rocky Madrid years

Victoria was unflinchingly honest about the significant emotional turmoil both she and David went through during this phase. Things were especially difficult while he was in Madrid.

Victoria explained that the delay in moving to Spain had been due to their quest to find the best school for Brooklyn, their oldest child.

She went on to express her deep loneliness and detachment during this period. They felt like two individuals rather than a united couple for the first time.

“It felt like the world was against us. Here’s the thing — we were against each other, if I’m completely honest,” she stated in the documentary.

David also shared his struggles, confessing that the move to Spain was difficult on multiple levels. Not only was he struggling with a language barrier, but he also felt emotionally isolated without his family by his side.

The external stress of the rumors just compounded the internal stresses they were both feeling. And that was only the start of their troubles.

David and Victoria Beckham open up about their marital woes

The emotional heaviness of that time was palpable in both David and Victoria’s voices.

David couldn’t find the words to explain how they managed to weather that stormy period. However, he did acknowledge that their willingness to fight for their marriage and family played a critical role.

Each day felt like a hurdle for David, especially since it pained him to see Victoria suffer emotionally.

“Every time that we woke up, we felt there was something else, and we both felt at the time that we were not losing each other, but drowning,” David stated.

Victoria also candidly spoke about her time in Madrid after finally joining David, labeling it the most emotionally draining period of her entire life.

Yet, despite the immense challenges and the relentless public spotlight, they reiterated their commitment to each other and their family. They held onto the belief that their private life deserved to be private.

Interested viewers can now get an insider’s look by streaming the Beckham series on Netflix.