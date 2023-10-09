Victoria Beckham’s revisiting the not-so-happy times of her past in Beckham, the four-part Netflix docuseries about her longtime husband David Beckham’s rise to fame. Why Victoria called 2003 the “hardest period” in their marriage and her own life.

Victoria ‘felt like the world was against’ her and David in 2003

2003 isn’t necessarily a time in their marriage Victoria or David look back on fondly. In Beckham, the parents of four, who met at a 1997 soccer game before marrying in 1999, opened up about their relationship.

Discussing the height of her husband’s success in 2003, Victoria shared how it strained their relationship. The Spice Girls alum described the time when David played soccer for Spain’s Real Madrid as “the most unhappy I’ve ever been in my entire life.” The reason, in large part, came down to massive interest from the tabloid media.

Calling it the “hardest period for us,” Victoria said “it felt like the world was against us. And here’s the thing — we were against each other if I’m being completely honest,” (via People).

David and Victoria didn’t have the ‘connected’ feeling in their marriage at the time

David and Victoria Beckham in 2003 | Dusko Despotovic/Corbis via Getty Images

“You know, up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else, but we were together, we were connected, we had each other,” Victoria explained. “When we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad,” she continued. “I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me.”

Calling the press intrusion a “nightmare,” the fashion designer recalled how they were constantly watched. “From the minute we opened the door in the morning, the press were there in cars, and everywhere we went, we would get followed,” she said. “It was an absolute circus — it’s really entertaining when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you’re in it.”

Asked if she resented her husband at the time, Victoria replied, “Did I resent David? If I’m being totally honest, yes, I did.”

David Beckham doesn’t ‘know how’ he and Victoria ‘got through’ 2003: ‘I felt physically sick every day’

Speaking about that particular time in their marriage, David confessed 20 years later he still doesn’t know how he and Victoria endured.

“There was some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with,” David said. “It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage. Every time that we woke up, we felt that there was something else. I think we both felt at the time that we were, not losing each other, but drowning.”

“I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty,” the now-48-year-old continued. “Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters. And at that time, we needed to fight for each other, and we needed to fight for our family, and what we had was worth fighting for.”

“There were some days that I would wake up and think, ‘How am I going to go to work? How am I going to work on to that training pitch? How am I going to look like nothing’s wrong?’” he added. “I felt physically sick every day when I opened my eyes. ‘How am I going to do this?’”

Beckham is streaming on Netflix.