'I was like, ‘Oh my God,' is how Zooey Deschanel reacted to Jonathan Scott's simple first date move in 2019.

It wasn’t during her first date with Jonathan Scott that Zooey Deschanel recognized the Property Brothers star as “the one.” In fact, the New Girl alum knew before their first date even began they were a match. What Deschanel described as a “dream” move on her now-fiancé’s part and how they had instant “chemistry.”

Jonathan’s ‘schedule’ for the first date ‘impressed’ Zooey

Scott and Deschanel, who met in 2019 while filming Carpool Karaoke (more on that later), had a three-part first date. They kicked it off with dinner followed by a visit to an escape room and, finally, karaoke.

But it wasn’t the sheer volume of activities Deschanel found impressive. Rather, Scott gave her a schedule for the evening.

“The very first date we went on, you were impressed because I sent you a schedule,” Scott recalled in an October 2023 People interview. “I was like, ‘Oh my God. He sent me an itinerary. This is like my dream.’ I’m a Capricorn, so …”

Although Deschanel was then new to escape rooms at, the actor admitted she “wasn’t good at the first one,” jokingly saying, “Don’t have wine before an escape room.”

“It’s always better to do the escape room first,” she said, “and then go to dinner and have a little bit of wine. The wine, it’s not great for the brain.”

Zooey Deschanel had no idea Jonathan Scott was going to propose on a trip to Scotland

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Warner Bros. Discovery

Four years after meeting on Carpool Karaoke, Scott and Deschanel became engaged on a family vacation to Scotland in August 2023. There with her two children from a previous marriage — 8-year-old daughter Elsie, 8, and 6-year-old son Charlie — Deschanel admitted to being “clueless.”

The first hint came when a nearby bagpipe band’s music changed when the couple, along with Elsie and Charlie, were the last visitors at Edinburgh Castle. “‘I think something’s happening,’” Deschanel recalled thinking to herself as Neil Young’s “Harvest Moon,” a “special song” for her and Scott, began playing.

“I didn’t want to decide what was happening until I knew,” she explained, sharing her children held up a “Zooey, will you marry me?” banner before she said “yes.”

Jonathan and Zooey immediately had ‘chemistry’ while filming ‘Carpool Karaoke’

As for how Deschanel and Scott met, James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke is responsible. The two filmed an episode together in 2019 alongside their siblings, Bones star Emily Deschanel and Scott’s twin brother, Drew Scott.

They sang a mash-up of “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” a nod to Deschanel’s rendition in Elf, along with “Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears.

“We were shooting Carpool Karaoke and there was chemistry right away,” Scott said in 2020 of meeting Deschanel. “We literally make each other laugh nonstop. I have never been in a relationship where my partner is as romantic as, if not more romantic than, I am. I’m usually the one who carries the romantic load.”

“She’s smarter than me, she’s funnier than me, and she’s cuter than me!” he continued. “She’s a very considerate person, and that’s what I’m looking for. I had said before that the most important thing for me was a sense of humor. But you have to be kind, and she definitely is.”

“I’m not gonna lie, this I did not see coming,” he said.