‘Property Brothers’ star Jonathan Scott proposed to ‘New Girl’ Zooey Deschanel and the unique engagement ring actually has a pretty modest price tag.

Zooey Deschanel and Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott have officially announced their engagement. The news doesn’t come as a huge surprise, but her engagement ring is another story.

Despite Scott’s substantial success in real estate and TV, the couple opted for a ring that is hardly typical of Hollywood. Here’s a look at the unique features of Deschanel’s engagement ring and why its modest price tag might just raise a few eyebrows.

Zooey Deschanel is officially engaged to ‘Proper Brothers’ star Jonathan Scott

The buzz is real – Deschanel and Scott have taken their relationship to the next level. Taking to social media, the talented actor from New Girl shared a heartwarming update on Instagram: she’s about to tie the knot.

Deschanel and the renowned Property Brothers host announced their engagement after cherishing four wonderful years together. A lovely snapshot from their recent trip to the Scottish Highlands captures her proudly showcasing an engagement ring, nestled close to an elated Scott.

She penned the exciting moment with, “Forever starts now!!!”

While most engagement rings follow traditional designs, Scott broke the mold. Eager jewelry aficionados from prominent UK retailer Steven Stone analyzed the distinct design gracing Deschanel’s hand.

And even though the celebrity couple boasts an impressive combined wealth, the actual cost of this particular ring might just raise a few eyebrows.

A closer look at the ‘New Girl’ star’s engagement ring, including its shocking price tag

Deschanel’s engagement ring boasts a trio of prominent gems: two glittering diamonds and a stone resembling lavender sapphire. Each of these stones carries a different meaning.

Purple sapphires often symbolize wisdom, love, and spiritual enlightenment. Some people also believe the gems offer good luck and deep insight to those who wear them.

Among the three, two stones echo floral designs, while the other is reminiscent of a star. Because blooms symbolize love, camaraderie, and deep affection, Scott’s decision to incorporate these motifs genuinely reflects their profound bond.

Complementing the primary stones are petite pink gems, likely pink sapphires, accentuating the ring’s perimeter. Despite its beauty, the engagement ring isn’t the most expensive one in Hollywood – not even by a long shot.

Weighing in on the design, Zack Stone, a gemstone connoisseur, remarked, “As Deschanel’s ring doesn’t feature any individual large stones, I wouldn’t estimate it to have an overly high price tag. It’s likely to be worth $10,000 (£8,000) – making it one of the least valuable celebrity engagement rings of 2023, so far.”

This is how much Jonathan Scott is worth and why he opted for an affordable engagement ring

Even though Deschanel’s engagement ring may not be extravagant, Scott’s financial situation would have easily allowed him to opt for something more lavish.

Hailing from Canada, Scott has worn many hats, including real estate broker, magician, producer, and reality TV personality. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his current net worth stands at an impressive $100 million.

Scott’s rise to fame began as the charismatic co-host of HGTV’s Property Brothers, where he built his reputation. He manages Scott Brothers Global along with his twin brother Drew Scott. The company is a powerhouse in the media and home goods industry and rakes in an astonishing $500 million annually.

Despite his substantial wealth, Deschanel’s ring’s modest $10,000 price tag does not come as a complete shock. The couple’s choice for a more humble ring aligns with their humble lifestyle.