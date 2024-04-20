Is your favorite soap star getting some love from the Daytime Emmys? The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced the nominees for the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, and the list includes a few surprises, including the first nomination for a popular Australian soap and the oldest-ever acting nominee in the award show’s history.

Six soap operas nominated for Outstanding Drama Series

Once upon a time, soap operas dominated daytime TV. But in the past few decades, their numbers have dwindled, meaning that in recent years, every soap that still airs on a major network gets nominated in the Daytime Emmys‘ Outstanding Drama Series category. Still, the 2024 nominees list managed to include a couple of surprises.

As expected, The Bold and The Beautiful (CBS), The Young and the Restless (CBS), General Hospital (ABC), and Days of Our Lives (Peacock) all received nominations. (Each show has been nominated every year since 2015.) But for the first time since 1989, there are an additional two nominees in this category: The Bay, which airs on Popstar TV and was also nominated in 2023, and Neighbours, a long-running Australian soap that’s now eligible thanks to a deal that brought it to Amazon Freevee in the U.S.

Which actors are nominated at the 2024 Daytime Emmys?

The nominees in the acting categories also included a few surprises. The Bold and The Beautiful received the most nominations, a first in the show’s history. Meanwhile, General Hospital was shut out of the lead actor category entirely. The Bay also earned two nominations in the supporting actor category.

The lead actor nominees are:

Eric Braeden as Victor Newman in The Young and the Restless

Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer in The Bold and the Beautiful

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester in The Bold and the Beautiful

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black in Days of Our Lives

John McCook as Eric Forrester in The Bold and the Beautiful

The lead actress nominees are:

Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali in Days of Our Lives

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane in General Hospital

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan in The Bold and the Beautiful

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan in The Bold and the Beautiful

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers in The Young and the Restless

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves in General Hospital

The supporting actor nominees are:

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford in General Hospital

Bryton James as Devon Winters in The Young and the Restless

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis in Days of Our Lives

A Martinez as Nardo Ramos in The Bay

Mike Manning as Caleb McKinnon in The Bay

The supporting actress nominees are:

Jennifer Gareis as Donna Logan in The Bold and the Beautiful

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton in Days of Our Lives

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra in The Young and the Restless

Allison Lanier as Summer Newman Abbott in The Young and the Restless

Emily O’Brien as Gwen Rizczech in Days of Our Lives

Dick Van Dyke makes Daytime Emmys history

There were also a couple of notable nominations in the guest performance in a drama series category.

Guy Pearce was nominated for his role as Mike Young in Neighbours. He already has a Primetime Emmy for his work in the HBO series Mildred Pierce.

TV icon Dick Van Dyke also became the oldest nominee in Daytime Emmys history at age 98 when he was nominated for his performance as Timothy Robicheaux on Days of Our Lives. Van Dyke has won four Primetime Emmys, including three in the 1960s for The Dick Van Dyke Show.

The other nominees in the guest star category are Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten in The Young and the Restless; Ashley Jones as Dr. Bridget Forrester in The Bold and the Beautiful; and Alley Mills as Heather Webber in General Hospital.

See the full list of 2024 Daytime Emmys nominees at TheEmmys.tv.

The 51st Daytime Emmy Awards air live on Friday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and will also stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

