‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Blasts Former Co-Star Eva Longoria

The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden proves he’s like his character Victor Newman. Victor isn’t shy about expressing his opinion, a trait Braeden also carries. The actor is constantly using social media to rant about various topics. Braeden’s latest Twitter rant revolves around his former co-star and A-list celebrity Eva Longoria.

The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden claps back at Eva Longoria

Braeden has been a vital part of The Young and the Restless for 43 years. The Daytime Emmy winner has become an icon thanks to his soap opera career. Braeden is passionate when it comes to the CBS show, so when a former co-star made disrespectful remarks, it set off Braeden.

A-list celebrity Longoria got her big break on the soap opera. But during a recent CNN interview with Chris Wallace, Longoria made some unflattering comments. Longoria was working as an actor and a headhunter at a temp agency. But Longoria kept her work as a soap opera actor a secret from her clients.

“When I got The Young and the Restless, it didn’t pay enough for me to live off being an actor. So I continued being a headhunter and Young and the Restless. And I would hide the fact that I was on Young and Restless to my clients because they didn’t want like a dumb actress handling their accounts.”

It didn’t take long for Longoria’s interview to make the rounds. When Braeden heard of Longoria’s remarks, it unleashed a Twitter tirade.

“EVA LONGORIA: you just made derogatory remarks about daytime actors! You simply weren’t good enough to survive the pressures of this medium! You were very lucky to get on that ‘housewife’ show! You did one show in 8-12 days with mediocre and salacious dialogue! Our actresses would run rings around you!! And they did then!”

Would run rings around you!! And they did then!! From Robert di Nero to whoever they all are, many of them started in the medium you denigrate! It shows a complete lack of class!! — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) March 19, 2023

Who did Eva Longoria play on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Longoria debuted as Isabella Braña on The Young and the Restless in March 2001. Isabella comes to Genoa City to seek Paul Willliams’ (Doug Davidson) help on a case. However, unbeknownst to the detective, Isabella was hired by Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) to break up Paul and Christine Blair (Lauralee Bell). Isabella and Paul fell in love and married after she became pregnant with his child.

Paul and Isabella settled into family life with their son Ricky Williams (Peter Porte). However, the couple divorced after Paul realized he still loved Christine. A jealous Isabella plotted revenge by faking her death and framing Christine for her murder.

When Isabella returned to kill Christine, she was apprehended by Paul and Michael. In August 2003, Longoria made her last appearance as Isabella when the character was sent to a mental hospital in California.

Fans choose sides in the Eric Braeden vs. Eva Longoria debate

The Young and the Restless fans are accustomed to Braeden’s Twitter rants. Like many of his tirades, the one against Longoria has fans split. Most of Braedens’ followers were in support of him.

“PREACH. As a longtime soap fan, I have always been in awe of how hard soap actors work,” wrote one commenter.

“I guess she forgot or never truly knew how hard daytime performers work,” another fan replied.

“Where can I find her awful remarks? What a shame that she’s dissing on you guys who work harder than any primetime actor,” another follower wrote.

She’s baaaaack ? Drop a ❤️ below if you can’t wait to see @EvaLongoria on today’s classic episode of #YR. pic.twitter.com/4eGY53WZwA — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 26, 2020

While many supported Braeden’s rant, others felt he went too far. “I don’t think she said anything wrong about the show,” wrote one commenter.

“I just saw the clip, and she didn’t say anything bad. Nor did she make any derogatory remarks about daytime actors. She just said that she made more money being a headhunter than she did on Y&R,” another fan wrote.

Who’s side are you on in the Braeden vs. Longoria debate?