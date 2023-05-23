‘Deadliest Catch: Bloodline’: Why the Show Isn’t Getting a Season 4

Discovery Channel’s reality series Deadliest Catch has been going strong for 19 seasons. The show, which follows fishermen as they head out into the harsh Bering Sea to hunt for crab, has also spawned several spinoffs, including Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove, Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns, and Deadliest Catch: Bloodline. The latter followed two Deadliest Catch cast members – Josh Harris and Casey McManus – as they fished Hawaii’s Kona Coast. But the show, which premiered in 2020, is no longer available to stream on discovery+ and likely won’t return for season 4. Here’s why.

‘Deadliest Catch: Bloodline’ followed Josh Harris and Casey McManus

Deadliest Catch: Bloodline featured F/V Cornelia Marie co-captains Harris and McManus. Episodes followed the pair as they traded icy arctic waters for the tropical seas off the coast of Hawaii’s Big Island, using the late Phil Harris’s old fishing charts to hunt for valuable ahi tuna.

Josh Harris had found his father’s annotated charts while remodeling the Cornelia Marie and immediately knew he wanted to find out more about them.

“There were like 50 or 60 different charts in there. There were three of Hawaii that had a lot of markings on them. We started talking to some of the network people: ‘It would be kind of crazy to go test this out. Maybe we could do a special or something on this,’” he explained to TV Insider. “As things started unfolding, it was like, ‘This would be a really good spinoff show.’ It was definitely a learning experience, trying to figure out why he went over there. I think I got a pretty good idea of what the old man was up to.

The ‘Deadliest Catch’ spinoff was canceled and is no longer available to stream on discovery+

Deadliest Catch: Bloodline premiered in April 2020. It aired for three seasons, with season 3 premiering in April 2022.

Though Deadliest Catch: Bloodline was popular with loyal Deadliest Catch fans, it probably will not be returning for season 4. Discovery Channel cut ties with Harris in September 2022 after reports that he had sexually assaulted a child in the late 1990s resurfaced. The network quickly moved to distance itself from the reality TV personality and said he would no longer appear in Deadliest Catch.

“We’ve been made aware of this issue. Josh will not appear in future episodes of this series,” a representative for the network told RadarOnline.com.

In addition to being cut from Deadliest Catch, Harris’s spinoff also quickly vanished. Past seasons of the show are no longer available to watch on discovery+. It’s also not available on streaming platforms such as Prime Video, and mentions of the series have been scrubbed from the Discovery Channel website. However, you might be to find old episodes available on-demand on DirecTV and YouTube TV.

There’s also been no announcement about Deadliest Catch: Bloodline Season 4. One person involved in the series thinks it’s unlikely to ever return to TV.

“No, I don’t think so,” Harris’ co-captain McManus tweeted in December 2022 when asked whether there would be another season. “Highly doubt it.”

New episodes of Deadliest Catch Season 19 air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel. Episodes also stream the same day on discovery+.

