‘Deadliest Catch’ Season 19: Where Is the Cornelia Marie in 2023?

Discovery Channel’s reality TV series, Deadliest Catch Season 19, follows new and returning crew members heading out into the Bering Sea. Loyal fans of the series remember when the Cornelia Marie was a featured fishing vessel on Deadliest Catch. So, where is the Cornelia Marie in 2023? Here’s what to know.

Is the Cornelia Marie still on ‘Deadliest Catch’ in 2023?

Cornelia Marie in ‘Deadliest Catch’ | Discovery UK via YouTube

The Cornelia Marie doesn’t appear in Deadliest Catch Season 19. With that said, a fan on Reddit noticed the boat in the background of the season 19 premiere. “I saw the Cornelia Marie in the background again, at the 28:24 to 28:31 mark, when the Saga was leaving the docks,” the fan wrote. “The bottom front part’s blurred (name and logo/emblem), but longtime DC fans will know the CM when they see her, blurred or not.”

According to Reality Titbit, fans first saw the Cornelia Marie in season 2 of the series with Phil Harris as the captain of the vessel. From seasons 2 through 6, Phil was joined by Murray Gamrath and Derrick Ray, and season 7 saw the introduction of Tony Lara aboard the Cornelia Marie. Josh Harris, Phil’s son, and Casey McManus became the captains of the fishing boat in 2014.

Fans noticed the Cornelia Marie was missing in season 13. According to Country Living, Josh gave an explanation for the abrupt absence. “We do not have a camera crew aboard this king crab season,” he stated. “This was not our decision and it was not made by the owners nor the captains of the Cornelia. This was not a dispute over money, this was simply a decision made by production [at] Discovery. They have creative control over pretty much everything that airs in Deadliest Catch, and we respect that.” However, by the following season, the vessel returned.

So, where is the Cornelia Marie in 2023 if not on Deadliest Catch? Reality Titbit notes the boat is currently moored in Alaska at the Dutch Harbor.

Does Josh Harris own the Cornelia Marie?

Despite the controversy that follows Deadliest Catch star Josh Harris, it appears he still has part ownership of the Cornelia Marie. According to Country Living, Josh and Casey McManus both purchased the boat to carry on Phil Harris’ legacy.

Casey spoke to Yahoo in 2017 regarding boat ownership. “If Josh only has a minority share, what’s the point?’ Well, he doesn’t only have a minority share — he’s the biggest individual shareholder still,” he explained. “But we got two incredible partners who brought in a lot of quota and a lot of know-how and a lot of sweat equity. … Now that we’ve got those partners in, they made it a real sustainable, a real viable business. And at the end of the day, if Josh didn’t agree to bring these guys in, we would have been up the proverbial creek made of excrement in a vessel and no means of propulsion.”

Unfortunately, fans won’t hear much about Josh on Deadliest Catch anymore. Discovery fired him after he reportedly sexually assaulted a young girl in 1998, Radar Online reports.

‘Deadliest Catch’ Season 19 features the F/V Northwestern, F/V Time Bandit, and F/V Summer Bay

While the Cornelia Marie isn’t in Deadliest Catch Season 19, three other boats take the stage. The F/V Northwestern, Time Bandit, and Summer Bay are all heavily featured in the new season.

National Fisherman notes Captain Sig Hansen and his daughter, Mandy, return with the F/V Northwestern. Andy Hillstrand and his brothers, Johnathan and Neal Hillstrand, are back on the F/V Time Bandit. And Captain Bill Wichrowski returns with the F/V Summer Bay.

New cast members include Linda Greenlaw as the captain of F/V Summer Bay, Sophia “Bob” Nielsen as the captain of F/V Saga, Jack Bunnell as the captain of F/V Barbara J, and Rick Shelford as the captain of F/V Aleutian Lady.

Deadliest Catch Season 19 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.

