‘Deadliest Catch’: Number of Total Seasons and How to Watch Them

Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch continues to enthrall viewers. The series has been following crab fishermen in the Bering Sea in Alaska for years, and the loyal fan base has come to know (and love) the many captains and crew members starring in each season. Here’s what to know about the total number of seasons of Deadliest Catch and how to watch the series.

How many seasons of ‘Deadliest Catch’ are there?

So, how many seasons of Deadliest Catch exist in 2023? So far, there are 19 seasons.

Deadliest Catch Season 19 began airing in 2023. The show first premiered on the Discovery Channel on April 12, 2005. That means the series will have its 20-year anniversary in 2025. Executive producer Thom Beers created the series after he spent time aboard the F/V Fierce Allegiance while filming the series Extreme Alaska. As for why it’s called Deadliest Catch, the show exemplifies all of the dangers of heading out into the Bering Sea for crab fishing. Many cast members have died over the years.

Sig Hansen, the Captain of the F/V Northwestern, and his daughter and captain-in-training, Mandy Hansen, have talked about the dangers of heading out to sea. Sig once said that he didn’t want his daughter to follow in his footsteps because of the dangers that lurked.

“I don’t know the numbers off the top of my head, but it seems like there is always a fatality,” Sig shared with The Fishing Website. “Every year there is something that goes wrong — it is fishing, and they are extreme conditions. A lot of it is due to the weather. A problem with Alaska is that you have this shallow shelf that drops off to a couple of thousand fathoms. This forms very tall, close-together waves on the shelf, and these are the problem – they do so much damage because they are so close together.”

How to watch ‘Deadliest Catch’

How can fans catch all 19 seasons of Deadliest Catch?

All seasons of the series are available to stream on Discovery+ and fuboTV. Discovery+ offers a seven-day free trial to new users, and fuboTV also offers a seven-day free trial. Fans looking to purchase episodes and seasons can do so via iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Instant Video, and Vudu.

Fans hoping to catch the latest season — season 19 — can do so on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET via Discovery Channel. Other services, like Philo, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, and Vidgo also offer viewers the opportunity to stream Discovery Channel for a monthly fee.

Fishery closure in the Bering Sea didn’t impact the filming of the current season

It’s unclear about the fate of Deadliest Catch after season 19, but given the loyal fan base, it seems likely that the show will continue for years to come. With that said, some fans worried about season 19 due to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game canceling the season over shrinking populations of snow and red king crabs. This marked the second year in a row that the red king crab fishery closed.

Deadliest Catch Executive Producer Arom Starr-Paul spoke on the closure ahead of the 19th season. “Fans can anticipate another great season of Deadliest Catch where we will document our captains as they participate in other sustainable Bering Sea crab and pot fisheries, such as Golden King Crab, Bairdi, and Cod,” Starr-Paul stated to Deadline.

Deadliest Catch Season 19 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.

