'Deadliest Catch' star Keith Colburn had a physical spat with a cameraman during season 7 of the show. Here's why he attacked.

Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch Season 19 continues to feature Captain Keith Colburn, the captain of the F/V Wizard. Fans know Colburn for his hot-headed nature, and he’s appeared in the series since 2005. Unfortunately, he’s known for one incident involving himself and a cameraman. Here’s what went down.

‘Deadliest Catch’ Season 19 star Captain Keith Colburn nearly punched a cameraman in the past

Captain Keith Colburn hasn’t punched anyone in Deadliest Catch Season 19, but he came close in past seasons. In Deadliest Catch Season 7, he and the cameraman, Brad Carper, nearly got into a physical brawl aboard the F/V Wizard.

The altercation began with Colburn calling out Carper for not helping out while aboard the boat. “Hey Carper, you don’t do s*** around here,” Colburn aggressively called out. When Carper began to ask what Colburn meant, Colburn added, “I asked you to make me a pot of coffee three times this f***ing season, and you’re f***ing too busy because you’re f***ing too busy sleeping.”

Carper then followed Colburn through the boat, which escalated the altercation. Colburn pushed Carper into a wall while yelling at him. When Colburn turned his back to Carper, Carper continued to taunt Colburn by asking, “What’s that, Keith?”

“Back off, dude! Back off!” Keith warned.

“You’re out of line!” Carper told Keith while pointing a finger in the captain’s face.

So, why did Colburn start the fight with Carper? Colburn’s known for his short temper, and it seems he wasn’t getting along with Carper well before the explosive argument went down. But Colburn also wasn’t receiving a good yield from his crab pots. He pulled eight empty pots before his meltdown.

“I don’t just snap over something small,” Colburn told the cameras then. “A lot of s*** just piles up, and finally, I snap.”

Sources told TMZ that Colburn and Carper were back on good terms afterward.

The captain joked about how fans think he’s ‘evil’

Deadliest Catch Season 19 star Keith Colburn has had his fair share of on-screen altercations. And he even joked about how people on social media think he’s “evil,” especially when it came to firing his brother, Monte. Colburn and his brother argued over how Monte treated a deckhand, and Colburn fired him.

“I’d say I cringed a little bit when I fired my brother at the end of the season,” Colburn admitted to PopCulture.com. “I took a major hit on the internet and social media because, apparently, I’m evil. Yeah, we’re hanging in there, but to be honest, he and I have not reconciled yet.”

After Colburn’s fight with his brother, he reassured fans that they’d be fine. He took to social media to state that it “was not our first fight, wasn’t our worst fight, and won’t be our last.”

“Problem is we’re both stubborn, and neither of us has ever been wrong, so I mean, how do you reconcile when nobody’s ever wrong?” Colburn added while speaking to PopCulture.com

Elements of this article were originally reported by TMZ.

Deadliest Catch Season 19 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.

