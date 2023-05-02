‘Deadliest Catch’ Captain Keith Colburn Chews Out Deckhand Jacob Hutchins in New Teaser

An outspoken deckhand is on the receiving end of Deadliest Catch Captain Keith Colburn’s infamous temper in the next episode of the Discovery Channel reality series. In a clip from the May 2 episode, Colburn lashes out at crewmember Jacob Hutchins – and it’s not the first time they’ve clashed this season.

Jacob Hutchins of ‘Deadliest Catch’ | Discovery Channel / Original Productions

In the clip (via Instagram), Keith and Jacob are having a conversation about bait on the deck of the F/V Wizard. The deckhand – who was recently demoted after a screw-up involving a crab pot – says he’s liking making the bait. Keith replies that that’s a good thing, since “he’s going to be here a while.”

“Well, that’s fine, because it’s far away from you,” Jacob says. “That’s what I like.”

That comment lights Keith’s short fuse. He explodes at his deckhand.

“Hey! Again already you start the day like this!” he yells.

Jacob then makes reference to an incident in the April 25 episode of Deadliest Catch, when Keith accused him of tying a knot incorrectly, leading to the loss of a crabbing pot. That only further infuriates Keith.

“Nah, you’re not in the bait anymore,” he says, grabbing the other man by the arm. “You’re in your room. Go. You’re done.”

Jacob hopes to make his mark on ‘Deadliest Catch’

Jacob, 33, first appeared in Deadliest Catch Seasons 14 and 15, when he worked on Captain Jake Anderson’s boat, the F/V Saga. But he’s taking on a more central role in season 19, which is following his journey on Colborn’s boat and his desire to become one of the first Black crabbing captains on the Bering Sea.

“I’m hoping and trying to be a valued member of this team,” Jacob said after the crab pot incident. “It is what it is. I’m not exactly sure where we go next, but I’ll succeed and I’ll be a captain up here.”

So far, Jacob and Captain Keith haven’t exactly hit it off. But he’s still hopeful he can learn something from the fishing vet.

“Keith Colburn needed a deckhand, so I reached out and it just so happens the show is still going strong and the boat is featured on this television show,” he told The Seattle Times in a recent interview. “I’m hoping that we work something out where I can show him qualities that he deems admirable and perhaps he’ll teach me how to do what he does.”

New episodes of Deadliest Catch airs at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.