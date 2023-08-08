Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch Season 19 continues to show the captains and their crews crab fishing in the Bering Sea. Sophia “Bob” Nielsen joined Captain Jake Anderson aboard the F/V Saga so she can learn how to run her own boat, the F/V Victory. But fans are saddened to see her post about her contract ending. Here’s what she wrote.

‘Deadliest Catch’ Season 19 star Sophia ‘Bob’ Nielsen posted to Instagram about her contract ending

Deadliest Catch Season 19 star Sophia “Bob” Nielsen quickly became a fan favorite. She comes from a family of fisherman, and she hopes to make her family proud by running the F/V Victory one day. In the meantime, she teamed up with Captain Jake Anderson to learn the ins and outs of fishing in the Bering Sea.

“From a very, very early age, I knew that I was going to be inheriting this business and this boat,” Nielsen told Fox News. “You know, when I was a kid, I didn’t really know what it meant to own a boat. I didn’t really know what it meant to work on it. I didn’t realize how hard my father worked to keep the boats going and alive.”

When Nielsen turned 18, everything changed. She inherited her father’s business and began working hard to maintain it. “Between my community and my family, I just take a lot of pride in working on the boat,” she added.

Nielsen also noted that working on her family’s boat brought her the opportunity of appearing in Deadliest Catch Season 19. But she might not be on the show forever. On July 30, 2023, she posted a series of photos to Instagram showing her smiling and making goofy faces at the camera. “That feeling when you only have a couple days left on your contract,” she captioned the post.

It’s unclear what “contract” Nielsen refers to, but fans assume she means her contract with Deadliest Catch.

“What contract is expiring?” a fan asked. “I hope you’re staying on Deadliest Catch. And you are so adorable!”

“Girl! You better be staying!” another fan wrote.

“I’m so happy you’re on the best show ever, Deadliest Catch,” another fan wrote. “You’re my favorite captain and I hope you stay captain for a long time!!”

The Discovery Channel hasn’t renewed the series for season 20 yet

There’s a good chance that Deadliest Catch Season 19 fans will see Sophia “Bob” Nielsen in future seasons of the show. With her heroic story and incredible mindset, she’ll certainly go far when it comes to fishing.

So far, the Discovery Channel hasn’t renewed the series for season 20. Season 19 episode 15, “Uncharted Grounds,” airs on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Fans can expect over 20 episodes this season with the season 19 finale airing in late September or early October 2023. The episodes in season 19 are still pulling in strong ratings, so fans will likely hear more about future seasons of the series after season 19 concludes.

Deadliest Catch Season 19 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.

