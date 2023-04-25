‘Deadliest Catch’ Season 19: Who Dies? It’s Someone Close to Sig Hansen

Discovery’s reality TV series, Deadliest Catch Season 19, is here, and fans get to see plenty more of Sig Hansen and his daughter, Mandy Hansen. Sig helms the F/V Northwestern, as seen in the new season, and a new clip shows him on his vessel with his daughter when he receives a startling phone call indicating death is imminent for someone close to him. So, who dies on Deadliest Catch Season 19? Here’s what to know.

Who dies in ‘Deadliest Catch’ Season 19? Fans think it’s Sig Hansen’s mother

Sig Hansen | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Deadliest Catch Season 19 is here with new and returning cast members as well as plenty of drama on the Bering Sea. The trailer for the new season shows triumph and stress for the captains. And, of course, Sig Hansen and his daughter, Mandy Hansen, are on the open seas together as they navigate with the F/V Northwestern.

The new trailer also shows personal troubles for Sig. “Grandma is not doing good right now — they just started morphine today,” he tells his daughter as he navigates the fishing vessel. Mandy fights tears as she hears the news.

Another clip shows Sig speaking at a funeral while wearing a suit. “The one thing I have not said is enough is that I love you,” he says to a casket on the ground. Given the clues from earlier in the trailer, it seems clear his mother died.

“Any Ideas on who’s funeral they show later in the series?” a fan on Reddit asked.

“I believe it’s for Sig’s mother,” another fan wrote.

A new clip shows Sig Hansen answering a call that brings his daughter, Mandy, to tears

The Hansen family gets a sad phone call ?



Watch #DeadliestCatch tonight at 8p ET on @Discovery. pic.twitter.com/siPrACoSiD — Deadliest Catch (@DeadliestCatch) April 25, 2023

An extended clip from Deadliest Catch Season 19 shows more of the devastating phone call Sig Hansen receives while he’s on the vessel with Mandy Hansen. June Hansen, Sig’s wife, calls him while he’s on the open water.

“She’s in hospice,” June tells Sig, likely referring to Sig’s mother. “They just put her on morphine and it could be hours. Nobody knows.”

“I’ll get this thing turned around, we’ll head in,” Sig tells June. Mandy overhears the conversation and cries in the background.

“Maybe you guys will be lucky and make it before, you know …,” June continues.

Mandy then goes up to Sig as he’s driving the vessel. “That’s it, probably,” Sig tells his daughter.

“Well, it’s really hard getting the news out here,” Mandy says. She continues to cry.

“I didn’t want to end the season on a note like this, but we’re not talking days anymore, we’re down to hours,” Sig adds. “I gotta let my brother know.” He then calls his brother, Norman.

Multiple ‘Deadliest Catch’ cast members have died

Fans are used to hearing about Deadliest Catch deaths, but it seems the death in season 19 doesn’t have to do with the dangers of fishing in the Bering Sea.

With that said, multiple cast members died in the past. Todd Kochutin died at 30 years old after a fatal injury aboard F/V Patricia Lee, Captain Phil Harris died of a stroke, Nick McGlashan died of an apparent drug overdose, Mahlon Reyes died of a heart attack at 38, and Blake Painter was found dead with illegal drugs nearby.

Hopefully, fans hear of fewer cast member deaths moving forward.

Deadliest Catch Season 19 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.

