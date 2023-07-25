'Deadliest Catch' Season 19 is on pause due to Shark Week. When do new episodes begin airing? Here's what to know.

Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch Season 19 shows life aboard crab fishing vessels in the Bering Sea. So far, fans have gotten an in-depth look into the dynamics between captains and the others aboard, and they’ve even seen how the fishermen get through personal tragedies back home. So, when do new episodes of Deadliest Catch Season 19 return?

When do new episodes of ‘Deadliest Catch’ Season 19 return?

Deadliest Catch Season 19 isn’t finished with new episodes quite yet. Episode 13 of the season aired on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The synopsis of “Victory at Sea” was as follows: “Bob’s breakout haul as a solo captain takes a turn when another vessel collides with the boat she inherited from her late parents; cascading engine failures put Sig in a tough spot as the Coast Guard makes a surprise inspection.”

Episode 14 typically would air the following Tuesday. However, the show is on a short hiatus due to Discovery Channel’s Shark Week. Deadliest Catch Season 19 will return with new episodes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

Episode 14, titled “The Better Captain,” has the following synopsis: “With $1 million in crab at stake, the Wizard battles unrelenting 30-footers. Jake faces a devil’s bargain to aid another captain, but the high road may come at a cost. Sig fights to eke out a profit from the derby. The Kodiak crew assesses the damage.”

Shark Week 2023 began on Sunday, July 23, 2023, and ends on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Instead of tuning into Deadliest Catch on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, fans can catch Mako Mania: Battle for California at 8 p.m. ET, Raiders of the Lost Shark at 9 p.m. ET, and Monster Hammerheads: Killer Instinct at 10 p.m. ET.

How many more episodes can fans expect this season?

Deadliest Catch Season 19 will return with new episodes once Shark Week concludes. And the season will likely air between 22 and 23 new episodes. This likely means the season will likely air its season finale on Sept. 26, 2023, or Oct. 3, 2023.

With that in mind, there’s plenty more Deadliest Catch for fans to watch before the season ends. Given the show’s popularity, it also seems highly likely that viewers can expect to see the series renewed for season 20, though Discovery Channel hasn’t mentioned this yet.

Deadliest Catch Season 19 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.

