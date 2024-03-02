The Marvel film Black Panther was a film that meant a lot to many, including Oscar-winner Denzel Washington. But Washington wasn’t just a fan of the movie, he helped inspire one of the film’s major characters.

How a past Denzel Washington performance helped mold this character

Denzel Washington | Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Black Panther featured many memorable characters, and one of them was Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger. Jordan famously portrayed the villain in the 2018 Marvel film, and immediately caught attention due to his look. Killmonger had scars all over his body that was supposed to represent the people the character killed. This little detail was slightly inspired by a past Denzel Washington performance.

In 1989, the actor starred in the film Glory. There, he played a former slave whose body was marked with cuts due to his experiences. Honoring Washington at the Lifetime Achievement Award, the actor revealed the surprising connection between Killmonger and Glory.

“I heard stories that when you were huddled around the campfire in that film, Glory, you weren’t supposed to be shirtless, but you still had the scars put on your back, so you could feel it, so you could know that’s what your character’s been through,” Jordan recalled in AFI. “I tell you right now tonight brother, that’s the only reason why Killmonger, when I played that role, I had those scars, even when I wasn’t shirtless, because of you, so I want to say thank you for that.”

Denzel Washington felt he was getting too old to play Black Panther

Washington himself hasn’t been against doing a superhero film. Although the actor’s seemed perfectly willing, he asserted that he hasn’t been approached for a role. But in a reddit AMA, Washington did mention a few superheroes he might’ve liked to tackle.

“Didn’t they do the Green Lantern? With Ryan Reynolds! Too late,” Washington wrote. “Green Lantern Returns? Isn’t there a comic book, the Black Panther or something?”

In a resurfaced interview with Cinemablend, Washington would revisit his Black Panther comments. He confided that he was still curious about the superhero, but he most likely aged out of the role.

“I’m probably getting too old. They didn’t make the Black Panther yet, though, did they? I heard that they have been talking about it. That’s cool,” Washington said.

Ironically enough, Washington’s Training Day director Antoine Fuqua would’ve liked to make his own Black Panther. If he did, Washington was the first actor in mind to cast.

“As for casting, I’d always go straight for Denzel, if you’re talking about a certain type of character. Jamie Foxx, Wesley Snipes, Will Smith— we’ve got a handful of guys who are very powerful actors. We also have lots of talented African-American actors we’ve never even heard of” Fuqua once told Urban Daily.

Denzel Washington denied rumors that he was tied to one supervillain comic book role

Related Denzel Washington Refuses to Compete With Other Actors for Film Roles

Some have speculated how Washington would fair in certain comic book roles. Not just superheroes, but supervillains as well. Several years ago, Washington was among a few actors who was rumored to play Lex Luthor in a Batman v Superman film. Although when the rumors were brought to his attention, not only were they not true, but they left Washington completely surprised.

“I never heard that,” he once told Screen Rant. “Oh, of course you believe everything you hear. No. I never I’ve never heard that until just now.”

Ironically, the actor did say that Superman was one of his favorite superheroes. And he was right up there with one of Marvel’s heavy-hitters.

“That’s a tough one. You know, I hate to take a look out the window and think I could jump out like Superman, like Clark… hmmm, I always dug Thor in the comic books. Somewhere between Superman and Thor,” he said.