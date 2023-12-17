'Sex and the City' was all about dating and sex, but its set was purely professional. The cast of the series didn't date the men who appeared as guest stars.

The ladies of Sex and the City spent six seasons dating all of the eligible and not-so-eligible bachelors of New York City. From 1998 until 2004, fans tuned in to see Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, Charlotte York, and Samantha Jones search for great love and great sex. While the characters were busy dating, the series’ cast was not. None of the main Sex and the City cast members dated any of the show’s guest stars. One cast member dated someone who was almost on the show.

The ‘Sex and the City’ cast didn’t date the show’s guest stars

The set of Sex and the City didn’t have any off-screen love connections. While it isn’t uncommon for actors on a set to date each other or hook up with people they’ve met at work, the ladies of Sex and the City were already spoken for when the series began, at least for the most part.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick | Cindy Ord/Getty Images

While Carrie and her pals were single ladies searching for love, most of the main cast was already settled into married life when the series began. Sarah Jessica Parker, who took on the lead role of Carrie Bradshaw, married Matthew Broderick in 1997. The couple wed at Angel Orensanz Synagogue in New York City. The couple dated for several years before tying the knot. The wedding took place more than a year before Sex and the City premiered.

Kim Cattrall and Cynthia Nixon signed onto the series while they were in relationships, too. Cattrall, who played the sexually liberated Samantha Jones, married her third husband the same year she joined the Sex and the City cast. They, coincidentally, called it quits in 2004, the year the series ended. Nixon had been with her long-term partner, Danny Mozes, for a decade when the series began. The couple broke up in 2003. Nixon eventually married Christine Marinoni in 2012.

Kristin Davis | Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Max®

Kristin Davis, who played the ever-optimistic Charlotte York in the series, was the only single cast member for most of the show. Davis has always maintained a very private personal life. Still, it doesn’t seem like she dated anyone who appeared on Sex and the City, although she did have a relationship with someone who was considered for a major role.

Kristin Davis had a relationship with a man who was almost Mr. Big, though

While Cattrall, Parker, and Nixon were all coupled up by the time Sex and the City premiered, Davis was still in the dating world. Over the years, she dated several notable men. At least one man had a tie to HBO. Still, she never publicly hooked up with one of the Sex and the City guest stars. Davis did, however, date a man who almost played an important role in the series.

Alec Baldwin and Kristin Davis | Tom Kingston/WireImage

The actor was linked to Alec Baldwin in 2001. Baldwin did not appear in Sex and the City, but he was the production team’s first choice for Mr. Big. In a chat with Entertainment Weekly, Darren Star revealed that he initially had his sights set on Alec Baldwin to play Mr. Big. Baldwin was a movie star at that point and was not interested in moving to television. Baldwin eventually took a TV role. It didn’t happen until years after Sex and the City wrapped, and his relationship with Davis was long over, though. The role eventually went to Chris Noth.