The 'RHOSLC' cast aren't the only ones upset about the Reality Von Tease Instagram account. Burlesque star Dita Von Teese also wants the troll account taken down.

Dita Von Teese does not want to be involved in the latest Real Housewives drama. The model and burlesque star is making it clear that she has no association with the infamous Reality Von Tease Instagram account, which is dedicated to slamming former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member Jen Shah.

Dita Von Teese wants her followers to report the Reality Von Tease Instagram account

The Reality Von Teese account doesn’t have a ton of followers. But it’s a big deal in the RHOSLC world. The troll account not only mocked Shah, who is currently serving time in prison for fraud, but also cast a critical eye on other cast members from the Bravo reality show. However, the true scandal had to do with who was running the account.

In the RHOSLC Season 4 finale, newbie cast member Monica Garcia was revealed to be one of the people behind the posts. The news stunned the other ladies on the show, who were hurt – and angry – over her betrayal.

The jaw-dropping reveal also brought the account to the attention of Von Teese herself. Reality Von Tease is a play on her stage name. The account also used a photo of Von Teese in its profile. She quickly called on people to report the account.

“Please report this page @realityvontease for using my photo for their profile,” Von Teese urged her followers on her Instagram Story. “Apparently it’s being used right now on @BravoTV as well.”

“No, I do not watch this show and this account is just using my photo,” she added in a follow-up post. “Please report.”

Von Teese, who has been dubbed the “Queen of Burlesque,” has posed for Playboy, appeared in music videos and episodes of America’s Next Top Model and RuPaul’s Drag Race, and performed around the world. From 2005 to 2007, she was married to Marilyn Manson.

The Reality Von Tease reveal caused major drama in the ‘RHOSLC’ Season 4 finale

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 4 cast | Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

In addition to earning the ire of Von Teese, the Reality Von Tease account stirred up major drama on RHOSLC.

For the past three years, Reality Von Tease had been “annihilating and exposing Jen Shah,” Heather Gay explained in a confessional interview in the season 4 finale. But the account also “expanded to troll all of us: me, Whitney [Rose], Meredith [Marks], Lisa [Barlow]. These were character assassinations. We never knew who it was.”

Then, during a trip to Bermuda to celebrate Monica’s birthday, Heather received a call confirming Reality Von Tease’s identity. She wasted no time in sharing the shocking news with the other ladies.

“Monica is not who she says she is,” Heather said. “She’s not our friend. She’s someone that has schemed and worked to infiltrate our friend group. And the name that you all know her as, the woman whose birthday was celebrated, who we’ve been trying to champion and support and defend is Reality Von Tease.”

Heather confronted Monica at dinner with the rest of the cast. She slammed the other woman as a “f*cking bully” who does “not deserve to be at this table or anywhere near any of us for the way you’ve treated us!”

At first, Monica denied having anything to do with the troll account. But she later fessed up, though she claimed she was just one of several people involved.

“Von Tease was never just one person,” she said in a confessional. “It wasn’t just me. There were several other humans involved, but bottom line, our mission was to take down Jen. The other women were just collateral damage.”

“I knew that this information would come out,” she added. “Even Gossip Girl couldn’t stay Gossip Girl forever.”