Heated accusations and bombshell revelations are par for the course in the Bravosphere. But no one was prepared for the drama that unfolded on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 finale. And more fireworks are sure to come in the upcoming three-part reunion.

The ladies were on a trip to Bermuda when Heather Gay discovered some damning information about Monica Garcia that she’d learned from her hairdresser (and Monica’s former friend) Tenesha.

“Monica is not who she says she is,” Heather revealed to her fellow RHOSLC cast members during the Jan. 2 finale. “She’s not our friend. She’s someone that has schemed and worked to infiltrate our friend group. And the name that you all know her as, the woman whose birthday was celebrated, who we’ve been trying to champion and support and defend is Reality Von Tease.”

According to Heather, the rookie RHOSLC cast member was behind the Instagram gossip account dedicated to exposing former Housewife Jen Shah, who is currently serving a five-year prison term for wire fraud and money laundering. But per Heather, the account also targeted “all of us: me, Whitney [Rose], Meredith [Marks], Lisa [Barlow]. These were character assassinations.”

Naturally, Heather and the rest of the ladies confronted “cyberbully” Monica, who initially denied everything. But in a confessional, she admitted being one of several people involved in the account.

Monica’s betrayal left the entire RHOSLC cast reeling. She was swiftly booted from the Bermuda house, with Heather telling her to “pack your bags and go.” But despite the bad blood, this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Monica, who promised to spill all the tea during the upcoming three-part reunion.

“There is so much more to the story that needs to be said, and trust me, you’re all gonna want to hear it,” she teased.

During the reunion, which kicks off on Jan. 9, Monica comes face-to-face with the other ladies for the first time since the Bermuda trip. In the trailer (via YouTube), Andy Cohen asks her about the accusations that she’s been running a troll account. She responds by holding up a burn book that’s straight out of Mean Girls. Later, she calls Lisa a “jealous, bitter bitch.” Lisa fires back.

“You’re a mother with four kids. Why are you driving by Jen Shah’s house?”

“Keep my f*cking kids out of your f*cking mouth,” Monica replies.

Heather Gay addresses Jen Shah black eye drama

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 4 reunion | Clifton Prescod and Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

The upcoming RHOSLC reunion will also cover the other major finale revelation when Andy quizzes Heather about who gave her the black eye back in season 3. During her confrontation with Monica, Heather finally let it slip that Jen Shah was responsible for the injury. According to a synopsis from Bravo, Heather’s “admission about her black eye forces Andy and the group to question her timing and past loyalty.”

For her part, Shah has denied Heather’s claims. “Bravo, if I punched Heather in her eye, you guys would have footage to prove it,” read a statement shared on Shah’s Instagram Story. “It’s clear the show can’t live without me since I was brought up at the beginning, middle, and end of Season 4.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 reunion begins Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Uncensored, extended reunion episodes stream the next day on Peacock.

