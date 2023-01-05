Another Week and We Still Don’t Know How Heather Gay Got Her Black Eye

Another Wednesday night means another episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. However, we still don’t know how Heather Gay got a black eye during their trip to San Diego in season 3 of the Bravo series. With only one episode left in the season, it’s unlikely we’ll find out what happened to Heather’s eye that drunken night. Here’s what we know about the injury and why the Bravo series probably won’t reveal what happened.

Heather Gay and her black eye | Bravo

Heather Gay’s black eye occurred during the ‘RHOSLC’ cast trip to San Diego

During a trip to San Diego that Jen Shah and Angie Katsanevas planned, tensions were high between Heather and Whitney Rose. After she was informed Whitney had put her on a “friendship break,” Heather embraced a night of partying, which included staying up until the wee hours of the morning and waking the next day with a swollen black eye.

After consulting with Jen and Meredith Marks, Heather wasn’t sure how the black eye came to be. However, as revealed in the Jan. 4 episode “Unfashionable Behavior,” Heather might be withholding information to protect whoever gave her the black eye.

New episode of ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 3 doesn’t reveal how Heather got her black eye

Heather’s black eye remains a mystery in “Unfashionable Behavior.” Despite the multiple conversations surrounding the injury, Heather stands by the fact that she “doesn’t want to talk about it.”

During a conversation with Angie Harrington in the new episode, Heather says she has no recollection of what happened. “There’s a part of me that feels like you’re protecting somebody,” Angie tells Heather. “I just hope it goes away,” Heather says. “I just don’t want to talk about it.”

The show is painting Jen as the culprit for Heather’s black eye. “I’ve seen Jen’s temper,” Angie tells the cameras. “But I really don’t know.” Since Heather won’t confirm or deny these claims, fans are still unsure how she really got the black eye.

Heather Gay black eye spoiler: we probably won’t find out what happens until ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’

With only one episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 remaining, it’s unlikely we’ll find out how Heather got her black eye. However, the answer to that question could lie elsewhere.

Just going to leave this here – if we never find out how Heather Gay got her black eye on #RHOSLC, I will never watch this Salt Lake franchise again.



This is the worst plot line and if she got it by falling on that plant but did this for faux drama it’s sublimely stupid. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 27, 2022

Heather, Whitney, The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett, The Real Housewives of Miami‘s Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton, former The Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney, and Porsha Williams, former star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, will appear in the upcoming spinoff The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. Heather’s black eye comes up in a trailer for the season that originally aired at BravoCon 2022.

“I don’t recall how I got the black eye,” Heather says in the trailer. “I don’t believe it,” Candiace replies. “No one believes it!” says another voice. Whether or not the truth will come out in Ultimate Girls Trip remains unclear.

An official release date for Ultimate Girls Trip has yet to be announced, but the new season will air sometime in 2023. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for updates.