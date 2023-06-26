There's a few reasons why Dolly Parton's skin looks like it does. The country superstar recently spoke about her tips and tricks for remaining youthful.

Dolly Parton is beautiful, there’s no question about it. Though that has more to do with what radiates out of her from the inside, her outside has kept up a certain youthful appearance even at age 77. She attributes this to “good doctors, good lighting, and good makeup.” But there’s one other person who the “Jolene” singer thanks for her great skin. Here’s what Parton says about her skincare, as well as a few other things she does to continue feeling energized.

Dolly Parton’s skin secrets

In addition to the work she has done, the specific lighting and full-coverage makeup she employs, Parton says that she has good skin genes in her family.

“I’m blessed with some good skin. I get that from my mom,” she told Yahoo! “She had all those kids and didn’t have hardly any stretch marks after all those years!”

Thanks to her mom, Avie Lee’s, genetic gifts, Parton doesn’t have to bother with an extensive skincare routine.

“I have good skin,” she said. “And I don’t always clean my face at night. I just think you should clean your face in a 24-hour period. I hate taking my makeup off at night in case somebody comes to the door. I’d rather take it off in the morning and clean my face and do my little ritual before I get it all ready to go again.”

“So I’m thinking it doesn’t matter when you clean your face, as long as you do and take care of it once a day. I use a decent moisturizer and clean it,” she continued. “I use those little oil mineral pads and I often put Vaseline on them before I put my makeup on. I let that stay on for a while.”

Parton says she has a “good attitude” about aging overall.

“I’m busy and I don’t have time to think about how old I am or not,” she said.

Parton says staying busy helps her feel energized

Even at age 77, Parton is considered a busy celebrity. She always has something going on—whether it be a new product, partnership, or album.

“They always say you are only as old as you feel,” she said. “Well, the truth is you are only as old as you are. But you’ve got to make the most of it and I do have a good attitude. There’s not a thing I can do about [aging] except be the best I can be at whatever age that may be and to keep busy and stay focused, just dwell on doing good.”

The “Coat of Many Colors” singer is a doer through and through. Coasting through her golden years is not in the cards.

“I just don’t want to ever get stale,” she said. “I always say, ‘I want to wear out rather than rust out,’ and I’m going to be doing that until I keel over. I just love making things happen.”

The ‘Two Doors Down’ singer says giving back makes her feel good

While Parton feels it’s “important” for people to stay busy to maintain a sense of purpose, she also feels it’s important to “make a difference in the ways that you can.”

Giving back helps Parton feel her best.

“It does make me feel good,” the singer said of helping others. “When they say it’s better to give than receive, there’s a lot of truth in that. I love to give, and I honestly believe when you get in a position to help you really should help and so I just always feel a need and then fill it.”