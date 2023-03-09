Dolly Parton May Never Tour Again: ‘I Like to Stay Closer to Home’

Dolly Parton may still be releasing music — even if she doesn’t have any plans to tour. In fact, the artist said she may never do a “full-blown” tour ever again, mentioning her inclination to stay close to home. Here’s what we learned about the “I Will Always Love You” singer.

Dolly Parton continues to release new music

‘I Will Always Love You’ singer Dolly Parton performs on stage at Rod Laver Arena | Graham Denholm/Getty Images

As the Queen of Country, Parton hosted concerts throughout her career, with a “tour schedule” section on her website. In 2014, this artist headlined the Glastonbury Music Festival. Even today, Parton continues to release original country music.

In 2023, the artist premiered her cover of “Peace Like a River” with Dionne Warwick. In conjunction with her novel of the same title, in 2022 Parton released her full-length album Run, Rose, Run, detailing the story of her main character.

Dolly Parton has ‘no intention’ of going on a ‘full-blown’ tour again

Even if she’s busy with music-related projects, Parton confirmed she might never embark on a tour again — or at least not a world tour. There are several reasons for her decision, most of which are connected to her age and her interest in staying close to home.

“I do not think I will ever tour again, but I do know I’ll do special shows here and there, now and then,” Parton said during a Pollstar interview. “Maybe do a long weekend of shows, or just a few shows at a festival. But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore.”

“I’ve done that my whole life, and it takes so much time and energy, she added. “I like to stay a little closer to home with my husband. We’re getting older now, and I don’t want to be gone for four or five weeks at a time.”

Dolly Parton would ‘feel bad’ about leaving a tour unexpectedly

At 77 years old, Parton is keeping her health in mind — as well as the wellness of her husband, Carl Dean. The artist mentioned that someone could get “sick” and she would cancel her remaining tour dates.

“Something could happen,” Parton added in the same interview. “I would not feel right about that, if I were gone and somebody needed me. Or I would feel bad if I had to leave a tour if somebody got sick at home and needed me and then I had to walk out on the fans.”

That doesn’t mean live appearances are officially paused for this singer. Recently, Parton performed at the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, saying she needed to “earn” her place among the rock legends. Years prior, she performed “9 to 5” at the Grammy Awards.

Music by Parton, including Run, Rose, Run, is available on most major streaming platforms.