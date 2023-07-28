Dolly Parton stripped down and ran across Tom Jones' lawn while in LA. She shared why she loves running naked.

Dolly Parton said she’ll do anything for a laugh, including running naked through the streets of LA. She shared that while filming 9 to 5, she drove past a famous musician’s home. On a dare from her friends, she stripped down and ran across his lawn. She admitted that this wasn’t exactly a rare occurrence for her.

Dolly Parton said she ran naked through LA on a dare

Parton said she doesn’t like being seen as a “goody-goody” and rarely turns down a dare. While driving back to her hotel with friends, they passed singer Tom Jones’ home, and everyone began daring her to run across his lawn.

“On the way, we passed by Tom Jones’s house,” she wrote in her book Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business. “He was hotter than a firecracker at the time, and I said, ‘I wonder how Tom would feel if I just got stark naked and streaked right through his front yard?’ Well, I was just talking, but before long people started to say ‘dare’ and ‘double dare,’ words like that that make me lose control.”

Dolly Parton | 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images

She told her friend to stop the car, stripped, and started running.

“‘Jason, stop the car,’ I said, and before I knew what was happening, I felt the cool grass of Tom Jones’s yard on my bare feet,” she wrote. “Of course, that was a perfect complement to my bare ass parading around in the swankiest part of LA for all to see.”

Dolly Parton said she usually likes to run through quieter areas than LA

While this behavior might seem surprising, Parton said she loves to run around naked. Usually, though, she does it in a more private area.

“Sometimes I like to run naked in the moonlight and the wind, on the little trail behind our house, when the honeysuckle blooms,” she wrote. “It’s a feeling of freedom, so close to God and nature. Sometimes Judy [Ogle] runs with me.”

She noted that she feels more connected to herself when she does this.

“The full moon is my best time,” she said. “It’s a good feeling to have no makeup, no wig, no high heels, just my little stubby self. Just God’s little Dolly Parton again.”

She said she tries to find laughter in every situation

While Parton likes to run naked, she said her streak across Jones’ lawn was mostly an attempt to make people laugh. She admitted that she felt a flash of shame after running, but she was happy it made her friends laugh.

Dolly Parton | Bettmann/Contributor via Getty

“Then, just as quickly, I got that feeling Adam and Eve must have had when they realized they were naked,” she wrote, adding, “I got back in the car, grass-stained, guilt-stained, and feeling wicked. I don’t know if Tom Jones saw me that night. I do know that shortly after that he put up a large wall around his property. If it weren’t for laughter, I would have died years ago, so I try to find it in every situation.”