You can now listen to two more songs from Dolly Parton's forthcoming 'Rockstar' Album: 'Magic Man' and 'Bygones.' Here's what the songs are about and what the singer has to say about them.

In addition to “World on Fire,” Dolly Parton has released two additional songs from her forthcoming Rockstar album. She’s joined by Ann Wilson for a cover of “Magic Man.” Parton has also released a new original song called “Bygones,” which features Nikki Sixx and John 5. All three tracks are part of the singer’s debut rock album, which houses 30 tracks in total.

Dolly Parton’s ‘Magic Man’

“I’ve always wanted a reason to sing ‘Magic Man’ by Heart and it was one of my first choices for the album,” Parton said in a statement. “I was so happy that Ann Wilson agreed to sing it with me. Nobody can out sing Ann, but I gave it my darndest, and we added a few lines that were not in the original. We wanted to have a few things that made it seem like ours. Thank you, Nancy, for letting me fill in for you on this. Hope I’ve made you both proud. I think it’s magic!”

“Magic Man” is about an alluring man who completely uproots a young woman’s life with his magic hands. It’s delightful to hear Parton’s twang peek out here and there and the expressive affectation she puts on the classic lyrics. Her voice and Wilson’s really do work well together. And the new lyrics are a nice way to make the song their own.

Dolly Parton’s ‘Bygones’

“’Bygones’ is an original song of mine featuring Rob Halford from Judas Priest with Nikki Sixx and John 5,” Parton said in the statement. “It is one of my very favorites on the whole album. The song fits with so many couples and coupling my voice with Rob, one of my all-time favorites, made it even more special.”

“Bygones” is about breaking trust within a relationship and how the punishment from the victim can sometimes be just as brutal as the act that broke the trust. Parton and Halford’s voices are so animated that the impassioned song gives off a musical-like quality. I can see it fitting in among the track lists of American Idiot or Rent.

‘World on Fire’

Parton released “World on Fire” last month as she co-hosted the 58th annual ACM Awards, where she performed the fiery track.

“This is a song I felt very inspired to write. I think it speaks about everything and to everyone this day and time,” she said in a statement on her website. “I hope it is something that will touch you and maybe touch enough people to want to make a change for the better.”

The song is about the current messy state of the world, particularly highlighting how all of the “greedy politicians” have failed us. In this song, Parton’s vocals shine as she smoothly oscillates between full-hearted belts and the more quiet, controlled, pointed lyrics.

Rockstar is set to be released on Nov. 17. Along with the featured artists mentioned above, the album will also include stylings from such artists as: Sting, Steven Tyler, Stevi Nicks, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, Melissa Etheridge, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and Brandi Carlile.