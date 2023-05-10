Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Will Reunite on a Beatles Classic for Dolly Parton’s Rock Album

Dolly Parton was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Since she is primarily a country singer, Parton promised to make a rock album to prove she is worthy of being considered a rock star. She recently announced the track list for her upcoming album, and it includes a reunion with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, who will be assisting Dolly with a Beatles classic.

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr will be teaming up for ‘Let it Be’ on Dolly Parton’s new album

Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney | Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Parton has been teasing her upcoming album, Rockstar, for a few months. However, she recently announced its release date, along with the track listing. The album will consist of 30 tracks: 21 covers of classic rock songs, accompanied by nine Dolly originals.

“I’m so excited to finally present my first rock n’ roll album, Rockstar!” Parton exclaimed in a statement. “I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time, and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

One star-studded song is Parton’s cover of The Beatles’ “Let It Be”, which will include a reunion of the two surviving members, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. They will also be accompanied by Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton.

‘Let It Be’ is one of The Beatles’ most successful songs

“Let It Be” is the title track from their 1970 album of the same name. The album was the final one released by the band when they disbanded the same year. “Let It Be” was first released as a single on March 6, 1970, and was an instant hit. It peaked at No. 2 on the U.K. Singles chart and reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

The track was primarily written and sung by Paul McCartney, despite being credited to the Lennon-McCartney songwriting partnership. Famously, inspiration struck the singer-songwriter after he received a visit from his mother in a dream.

“In this dream, seeing my mum’s beautiful, kind face and being with her in a peaceful place was very comforting,” McCartney recalled in his book, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present. “She seemed to realize I was worried about what was going on in my life and what would happen, and she said to me, ‘Everything will be all right. Let it be.’”

Parton’s ‘Rockstar’ features an all-star lineup

In addition to the Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunion, Rockstar features an excellent lineup that should excite rock n’ roll fans. Parton will be teaming up with many rock legends, including Sting on “Every Breath You Take”, Elton John on “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me”, Stevie Nicks on “What Has Rock and Roll Ever Done for You”, and Steven Tyler on “I Want You Back”.

There will also be some modern stars, such as Lizzo on a cover of “Stairway to Heaven”, P!nk and Brandi Carlile on “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”. Parton will also perform a duet of “Wrecking Ball” with her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus.

The album is now available for pre-order and will be released on Nov. 17.