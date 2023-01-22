Dolly Parton Reveals What Brings Her the Most Joy

Dolly Parton has been part of the entertainment industry for decades. The country music star says she knew she wanted to be a singer since she was a little girl. Here’s what she shared about what brings her the most joy.

What brings Dolly Parton joy

Parton spoke about her life and career during a recent interview with Forbes. When asked what brings her joy, she says she derives satisfaction from having creative freedom.

“Well, that I can do what I do,” Parton tells Forbes after being asked about what brings joy to her life. “That I’ve been blessed to still seem to be important in the world, musically and all the other things that we do. It makes me happy to bring some joy and shine some light on some of the things that where a lot of people are walking in darkness now.

Parton continues, “That’s kind of like the song that I’m going to be dropping. It’s called, ‘Don’t Make Me Have to Come Down There’ and it’s from God’s point of view, like a father saying ‘I’ve let you try my patience, as all good fathers do. You’re on my last nerve! I’ve had it up to here with you–don’t make me have to come down there.’”

Parton says she wants to create songs that cause people to think. She wants to make an impact on others. “So, I just really kind of try to keep myself in a place where I can make people think, if nothing else, whether it be my songs or something I might say or some way that I might be,” says Parton.

Dolly Parton thought about doing a comedy album

Parton loves to laugh and tell jokes. She shared that she once thought about releasing a comedy album. She writes some of the jokes for her shows, so this would be a natural extension of her comedy writing talent.

“A good sense of humor comes from both sides of my family,” says Parton during an interview on the Bobby Bones Show. “My mama’s people were hysterical and my dad’s people as well. But I just think funny. If it’s not a rhyme, it’s a joke to me.”

Adds Parton, “When I’m working my stage shows, I sit and write for days sometimes just trying to think what fun things would follow the themes. But I have thought that I might do a comedy album someday. I’ve been approached with that a lot of times, so that might be something I might do.”

What’s next for Dolly Parton

Parton has plenty of projects in the works, so it might take some time for her to release that comedy album. She announced that she’s working on a cookbook with her sister, Rachel. In addition, Parton released new items for her Duncan Hines baking line (the line now includes biscuit, brownie, and cornbread mixes). Parton also has plans to start a TV network.

