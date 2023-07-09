Rockstar is the first rock album from recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dolly Parton. The album is a behemoth, with 30 songs and a glorious lineup of modern stars and rock legends. While Parton most certainly had a fantastic time recording with all of these artists, she said one artist provided the most fun recording session.

Dolly Parton said Stevie Nicks provided the ‘most fun’ session for ‘Rockstar’

Rockstar has so many guest stars who are accompanying Dolly Parton. Some of these artists include Paul McCartney, Joan Jett, Ringo Starr, Steven Tyler, P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Sting, Mick Fleetwood, Elton John, and Pat Benatar.

This is a stellar roster of music legends, and Parton had a phenomenal time recording with each one. In an interview with Hits Daily Double, Parton admitted that the “most fun” recording session was with Stevie Nicks, who she recorded “What Has Rock and Roll Ever Done for You?” with her. The song is a demo Nicks wrote in the 1970s but never released, so it’s thrilling that she finally gets to do so with Parton.

“The song we did of hers was really a performance piece, like something we would do onstage or on a television show,” Parton said. “It’s a song she wrote back in the ’70s, I think, and had never put on a record but had always wanted to.”

“When we got in the studio, it was just fun because we kinda ad-libbed at the front and on the end,” she continued. “We take our music seriously, but that one we could have fun with. I don’t think we had to do everything absolutely perfect. I like those kinda loose songs because I’ve always been a performer and entertainer, and there’s a lot to be said when you can hear the fun.”

Parton named Debbie Harry and John Fogerty as honorable mentions

While Stevie Nicks was the most fun session for Dolly Parton, that isn’t the only memorable session the “Jolene” singer had for Rockstar. Other people she named in the interview are Blondie’s Debbie Harry and John Fogerty from Creedence Clearwater Revival. Harry joined Parton for “Heart of Glass,” while Fogerty accompanied Parton on “Long as I Can See the Light”.

I had a great, fun day with Debbie Harry,” Parton explained. “She came down, and we got to know each other quite a bit. She is just the sweetest people, so good.”

“John Fogerty, we did live with the band, live like we used to do sessions in the old days,” she added. “Rather than just singing with a track or being somewhere else singing our parts. We were both singing at the same time in the studio with a live band. We were both saying, ‘God! People don’t do this anymore! Such a thrill to just get in here!’”

Getting all these guests must have been a hassle, but Parton said she invited most of these artists to be on Rockstar when she performed at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2022.

“A lot of these guests were on the show from the Hall of Fame,” she shared. “I asked them if they would sing, and different ones said, ‘If you do a rock album, I’d love to do it.’”