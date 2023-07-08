So many musicians are telling their stories in musical biopics, but Dolly Parton wants to go a different route by taking her story to Broadway

Musical biopics are a recent trend in Hollywood. After Bohemian Rhapsody was a massive success, every studio wanted to cash in. Several musicians have shared lives in recent biopics, such as Elton John in Rocketman, Aretha Franklin in Respect, and Elvis Presley in Elvis. Dolly Parton is another artist with an exciting life story worth telling, but she would rather see it on Broadway than on the silver screen.

Dolly Parton has plans for a Broadway musical that tells her life story before she makes a biopic

Parton has an incredible life story. She grew up in a poor household in the mountains of Tennessee, where she lived with her mom, dad, and eleven siblings. She had a passion for music, and her angelic voice and songwriting talent led to her success as a country music singer at a young age.

Outside of her successful music career, Parton is an entrepreneur, starting many successful businesses in Tennessee, including her amusement park, Dollywood. Many aspects of her life would make for a fascinating biopic, but Parton has other plans. In an interview with the Standard, Dolly Parton said there are currently no plans for a biopic, but she is working on a Broadway musical about her life. If it’s a success, a movie could be in development as a future project.

“I was thinking of doing a biopic, but everybody seems to be doing that, and I love ’em, but I decided that I was going to go back to Broadway with my life story as a musical, so I’m working real hard on that,” Parton explained. “I’m hoping that maybe somehow next year I might have something on Broadway. Then after that, if it does great we’ll leave it there for a while, and if it don’t, we’ll turn it into a movie or a biopic.”

Parton also has plans for a TV show in the future

Dolly Parton’s plans to tell her story do extend past Broadway. She also wants to do a TV show, which would be different from a traditional biographical show. She already has a name for it, Life of Many Colors, and she wants it to tell other stories about the events and people in her life. The series would also appear on Dolly’s own network.

“Eventually, I want to have my own network, do what I love, and one of the things I want to do most is it’s gonna be called Life of Many Colors, where I can actually have a series of telling different stories throughout my life,” Parton shared.

“A lot of the people I grew up with and around are funny, great stories that were in my atmosphere, you know, at that time, stories about [my] mum and dad and all that, but just talking about my life in a story so that beats saying it’s like a biopic in a way because people are gonna get an insight into some of the stuff they’ve never seen or heard,” she continued. “I’ve told just about everything that you’d want to know as far as what’s good for the press, but there’s so much in my life, so many people in my life that were so influential, so important to me that I think that’s going to make a great show.”

There aren’t many details on this series or her Broadway show, but we look forward to seeing anything that shares Parton’s life story.