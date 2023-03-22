Dolly Parton Has Her Own Vinyl Record Club — Here’s How To Join

Dolly Parton fans have a new way to enjoy the “Queen of Country’s” music. The songwriter announced her Vinyl Me, Parton subscription, with a Parton Record of the Month available to members. Here’s what we know about the first record in the collection — My Tennesse Mountain Home.

Dolly Parton debuted the ‘Vinyl Me, Parton’ subscription

Dolly Parton performs on stage at the Echo Arena | Richard Martin-Roberts/Redferns via Getty Images

The “Queen of Country” released over a dozen records throughout her career. Now, there’s a new way to listen to Parton’s music. The artist announced her monthly vinyl record subscription, created with Vinyl Me Please.

“Vinyl Me, Parton is finally here,” Parton wrote on Twitter. “Start your subscription to my record club at [Vinyl Me Please] to get a full year of my albums delivered monthly, starting with My Tennessee Mountain Home. Join the club and learn more about this exciting news at VMP!”

Each month, members will receive a new versino of Parton’s already-released albums, the first being a “smoky mountain galaxy” design of My Tennesse Mountain Home.

New vinyl records of ‘My Tennesse Mountain Home’ are available for purchase

My Tennesse Mountain Home is the Parton Record of the Month for April 2023. For those who want the “smoky mountain galaxy” vinyl print, signing up for a membership is the best option, as this product is only available to those with the monthly subscription.

There are three subscription options: 3-month (the most popular), 6-month, and 12-month plans. The pricing varies by plan and geographical location, with more information available on the Vinyl Me Please website.

There are other vinyl records available through this website without a Vinyl Me, Parton subscription. That includes projects by Sublime, Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Fiona Apple, and other award-winning artists.

Dolly Parton released ‘My Tennesse Mountain Home’ at 27 years old

My Tennesse Mountain Home is a collection by the this songwriter that premiered in 1973 when Parton was only 27 years old. The album was an “ode” to the songwriter’s small town upbringing, highlighting the best of her country sound.

The title track is the most popular song from the 1973 release, with “The Wrong Direction Home,” “Down On Music Row,” and “Daddy’s Working Boots” also added to the 11-track collection.

“Where I came from, people never dreamed of venturing out. They just lived and died there,” she told Playboy in 1978 (via Vinyl Me Please). “To me, a little kid coming from where I did and having that ambition and sayin’ I wanted to be a star, people would say, ‘Well, it’s good to daydream, but don’t get carried away.’”’

My Tennesse Mountain Home is the first album available in the Vinyl Me Please collaboration, although fans can expect a new Parton product every month. Until then, already released music by Parton is available on most major streaming platforms.