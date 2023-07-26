Dolly Parton’s faith has played an essential role in her music and she wants to create a fantastic gospel album as a part of her legacy

Faith has always been a crucial part of Dolly Parton’s personality. She grew up in a religious household, and aspects of that upbringing have followed her throughout her career. While Dolly Parton has written and recorded gospel music for much of her career, she says she wants to release a “great gospel album” to leave a lasting message once she’s gone.

Dolly Parton wants to leave a kind message through a ‘great gospel album’

Parton is a dynamic singer who has gone in many different directions throughout her career. She has always stayed true to her roots in country music, even if she ventured into the blues or rock genre. After being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Dolly is doing something she’s never done before by releasing a rock album.

However, her rock album is only one of many projects she’s working on. At 77, she’s as busy as ever and has no plans to retire anytime soon. However, she is aware that she will no longer be here one day and wants her legacy to be secure. In an interview with Mirror, the “Jolene” singer said she wants to make a gospel album that will leave people with a message to “lean on.”

“I want to do a great gospel album and make it spectacular and uplifting – I’m all about that now at my age,” Parton said. “You think, ‘I’m not going to be around here that long,’ so I want to leave some kind of message so that people will have something to lean on.”

Legacy is vital to Parton, but she doesn’t want her spirit to be recreated once she’s gone. At a London Press Conference, Dolly expressed wariness toward advancements in AI, saying she doesn’t want her soul to stay on Earth.

“I think I’ve left a great body of work behind,” she shared. “I have to decide how much of that high-tech stuff I want to be involved [with] because I don’t want to leave my soul here on this earth.”

Faith has been an essential part of Parton’s life

Dolly Parton grew up in an environment where gospel music was constantly present. Her grandfather was a Pentecostal preacher who ensured she and her 11 siblings grew up with Christianity. She was raised on gospel music and wrote and performed music with her church. Parton has also released music within the genre, including Precious Memories, a gospel album exclusively sold at Dollywood.

Her relationship with religion has changed over time. While she still believes in God, she considers herself more spiritual than religious. She prays every morning and night but no longer attends church.

“I’m not that religious, but I’m very, very spiritual,” Parton wrote in her 2020 book Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics. “I grew up in very religious surroundings. I grew up with a Bible background, and I’m glad I did. I know my Bible stories.”

She also explained that she feels connected to God through nature.

“A lot of people think that because I look so artificial, I never spend time outside,” Parton said. “I love to be out in nature … I sit under trees to write songs. I listen to God’s voice through the wind.”