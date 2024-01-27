Many figured Mark Wahlberg didn’t attend his brother Donnie Wahlberg’s meetings because of personal reasons, but Donnie was quick to set the record straight.

Mark Wahlberg sparked rumors he had a falling out with his brother Donnie Wahlberg after missing his brother’s wedding. Although the two have rarely spoken on the matter, Donnie once provided insight into how he truly felt about his younger brother’s absence.

Donnie Wahlberg once opened up about his current relationship with Mark Wahlberg

Donnie Wahlberg and Mark Wahlberg | Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic

Donnie and Jenna McCarthy had been dating since 2013 before officially marrying each other the next year. The pair met on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and appeared to have bonded fairly quickly afterwards.

The couple walked down the aisle with several families and friends in attendance. But Donnie’s younger brother Mark was noticeably absent from the ceremony. There was speculation that there was a bit of trouble in the Wahlberg household because of it. Some even wondered if perhaps Mark Wahlberg wasn’t a fan of Donnie’s bride to be.

In an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Stern pressed Donnie for answers. Stern even told Donnie that he also believed the relationship between the two brothers broke down.

“I really don’t think that was it,” Donnie said.

Donnie asserted that his and Mark’s joint ventures like the reality show Wahlburgers actually helped bring the two closer. He further theorized that Mark had been distancing himself from Donnie to break away from the image of his rap persona Marky Mark.

As far as Mark missing his wedding, Donnie didn’t seem to mind. He asserted that one of Mark’s children had a birthday that fell too close to Donnie’s wedding day. This meant that Mark simply couldn’t make it.

“And y’know what? I didn’t go to Mark’s wedding,” Donnie also revealed. “It wasn’t personal, I was working.”

Donnie Wahlberg teared up when reminded how far he and Mark Wahlberg came

Donnie once took a trip down memory lane when he and his former band, New Kids on the Block, had an interview with McCarthy. The group stopped by her Sirius XM show to talk about their careers. During the discussion, it was brought up that Mark mentioned his connection and gratitude for the band not too long before the interview. This struck a personal chord with the Blue Bloods star.

“When Mark acknowledged that he introduced us at the first show and now it’s come full circle to acknowledging us and introducing us at Fenway, I’d forgotten that he did that,” Donnie said.

What made the moment even more emotional for Donnie was being reminded how the two drifted apart because of their careers.

“Obviously we’re brothers and partners in business and our relationship is fine, but it’s different,” he said. “We’ve grown so far apart, just through work and career and things that are important.”

Have Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg ever done a movie together?

Despite the two being in the film industry, the two Wahlberg brothers have never collaborated on a project. But in an interview with Metro (via nkotb news), Donnie confided that he was interested in working with his brother sometime in the future. Especially in their much older years.

“I think we will do a movie together for sure, at some point. Both of us when we started out acting coming from music, we were both so focused on overcoming the concept that musicians can’t be good actors. So I think he got very focused on trying to break that very stereotype, and I did too,” he said. “We got really entrenched in our own journey of trying to make it in a different field that we were known for. So both of us didn’t really think about working together because we were so trying to be able to consistently work individually.”