‘Doogie Howser, M.D.’ wasn’t Neil Patrick Harris’ first role as a child star

Anyone growing up in the late ’80s and early ’90s surely remembers the TV show Doogie Howser, M.D. The sitcom made its star, Neil Patrick Harris, a household name. The premise was quite original — it was about a child genius who becomes a doctor as a teenager. Though it was long the role he was most known for, Doogie Howser wasn’t Harris’ first as a child star.

Neil Patrick Harris in ‘Doogie Howser, M.D.’ | ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Doogie Howser, M.D. may have been what made Harris a star, but many may be surprised to learn that it wasn’t his first role as a child star. As shared by MsMojo, Harris had a number of roles when he was younger. His first role was appearing alongside Whoopi Goldberg in the 1988 movie Clara’s Heart when he was only 13 years old. The turn earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

The actor also appeared in Purple People Eater, a science fiction film for children. Before Doogie Howser, M.D., Harris was seen in an episode of B.L. Stryker, as well as roles in television films Too Good to Be True and Cold Sassy Tree. Finally, in 1989, his big break came, and Harris became famous as the child prodigy who entertained fans all over the country.

Harris’ rise to fame and his comeback

Despite his amazing talents, Harris hasn’t been in the spotlight continuously since he began acting. MovieWeb reports that Harris credits his time on Doogie Howser, M.D. as an educational experience, and nine seasons as the titular character is a long time. However, his career “stalled” after the show ended, although the actor took some small roles in stage, television, and film.

In 2004, Harris made a comeback, playing a fictional version of himself in Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, a role that revitalized his career. Shortly after, Harris landed his role as Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Mother. And he’s been going strong ever since.

What is Harris doing now?

Even after all these years, Harris is one of the most recognizable faces in the entertainment industry. These days, Harris is married to David Burtka, and the two are parents to a set of fraternal twins named Harper and Gideon. Recently, he reprised his role in How I Met Your Father, the Hulu spinoff of his popular CBS sitcom. He’s also taken on roles on Broadway, and made waves as the host of various award shows in the years since HIMYM ended.

Other Harris gigs include It’s a Sin, a British drama series, and his notable turn in Gone Girl, the thriller film starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike. He also appeared as a judge on Australia’s Got Talent: Challengers and Champions. Currently, he stars in the Netflix series Uncoupled, a rom-com in which Harris portrayed a New York City real estate broker whose boyfriend has recently left him and now he must navigate his way through the dating world in his 40s. Though canceled by Netflix after one season, Showtime picked the series up for a second season.