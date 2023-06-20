Deon Derrico has a nephew he never knew about. Here's what to know about Amani, who's introduced in 'Doubling Down With the Derricos' Season 4.

TLC’s Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 4 introduces a new member of the Derrico family. Deon Derrico learns that he has a nephew — Amani — who is his late brother’s son. Here’s what to know about Amani and how the rest of the Derrico family feels about him.

Who is Amani, Deon Derrico’s nephew introduced in ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Season 4?

Deon and Karen Derrico are known for their huge family. The couple has 14 children and a record-breaking number of naturally-occurring multiples. Adding one more Derrico to the family wouldn’t be unheard of — and that seems to happen in Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 4.

The promo for the fourth season shows Deon and his mother, Marian “GG” Derrico, listening to a voicemail on Deon’s phone. “My name is Amani,” the voice on the voicemail states. “Your brother, Chris, could possibly be my dad.”

Chris, Deon’s brother, died in January 2020. “My eldest brother Christopher (Chris) Turner, passed away suddenly today, gone but never forgotten 01.31.1966 – 01.27.2020,” Deon captioned a photo of his brother on Instagram on January 27, 2020. Amani was later confirmed to be Chris’s son. It seems Chris didn’t know he had Amani when he was alive.

Deon spoke to his kids about Amani, as seen in a clip posted to Instagram from Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 4. “We have an added family member,” Deon tells his kids. While some of his children speculate that their mother might be pregnant again, the family verifies this isn’t the case.

“I was contacted by a young man who told me that he was my nephew,” Deon continues. “Uncle Chris had children as well. His name is Amani, who’s 24. And my brother died never knowing he existed.”

Some of the kids felt emotional while reflecting on how they got to know their Uncle Chris whereas Amani didn’t.

GG hoped that Amani would be a part of the Derrico family

Deon Derrico’s mother, GG, loved the idea of Amani entering the Derrico family. “Meeting Amani is giving me a new purpose,” GG states in the Doubling Down With the Derricos season 4 promo. The promo then shows GG and Deon asking Amani via video call if he’d be willing to take a DNA test to confirm he’s a blood relative.

“I mean, I would be up for it,” Amani tells them.

“If this young man is not family, it’s going to be devastating for her,” Deon adds.

“I need to know,” GG says through tears. “I need to know for sure.”

It seems likely that GG and Amani developed a close relationship after she learned he was Chris’s son. In addition to learning about Amani, GG continues to deal with health struggles during the current season of the series. A year ago, she learned that her lung cancer returned — and the new season shows her trepidation regarding continuing with chemotherapy.

“This is a bad boy, that chemo,” GG says in the promo for season 4. “Do I go through with this next treatment, or not?”

Ultimately, GG is in a much better place in 2023, according to Deon and Karen. “When she’s getting on your nerves [now], you’re like, ‘Hey, I’ll take that stubbornness and all of the above,’” Karen told PopCulture. “Because we’re just so grateful that every day that we have her here and she’s doing amazing.”

Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

