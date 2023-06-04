‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’: Why the Derrico Family Didn’t Move to South Carolina

In season 3 of TLC’s Doubling Down With the Derricos, the Las Vegas family of 16 was contemplating a big move from Las Vegas to South Carolina so that mom Karen Derrico could be closer to her family. Her husband Deon wasn’t so sure about relocating. But they finally compromised, agreeing to spend half of the year in Nevada and the other half in South Carolina.

Now, it looks like those plans to move are on the back burner. When Doubling Down With Derricos Season 4 premiered on May 30, it was clear that the Derrico family was still living in Vegas. So, what happened? It turns out the family is staying in the Silver State, as Karen explained in an Instagram Live on May 31.

Karen Derrico confirms the Derrico family is staying in Las Vegas

‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Season 4 | TLC via YouTube

“I will not be coming to live in South Carolina,” Karen said in response to a fan question about the family’s plans. “We are going to stay here in Vegas and continue to build our foundation here.”

In the last season of Doubling Down With the Derricos, Karen was keen on a change of scenery. But recent developments in her mother-in-law GG’s health forced her and her husband to make some adjustments. At the end of season 3, GG – who’d already said she didn’t want to move to the South – learned her lung cancer had returned. The beloved grandmother has a healthcare team she trusts in Nevada, and so the family decided it was best to stay put.

“It is so hard to find a very good doctor,” Karen said. “We are so grateful for him because GG is doing amazing,” she added.

The Derrico family also has deep roots in Las Vegas. They’ve lived in the city for 17 years and consider it home.

“We love it here, we really do,” Karen explained.

Is the ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ family planning another move?

While a cross-country relocation isn’t in the cards for the Derricos, Karen did hint that they might be making another change in the near future. That could involve a more spacious living situation for the extra-large family.

The Derricos currently live in a four-bedroom, three-bedroom house, where space is at a premium. In the season 4 premiere, the cramped conditions had Deon experiencing some major stress, especially as boxes of inventory for Karen’s new business venture began cluttering their living space. But it sounds like relief might be in sight. Karen wasn’t giving away any spoilers, but she urged fans to “stay tuned” to new episodes of Doubling Down With the Derricos to find out if the family finally moves into a larger home

New episodes of Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 4 air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

