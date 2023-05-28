‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Dad Deon Derrico Shares Money-Saving Tip With Fans

Raising kids isn’t cheap. Just ask Karen and Deon Derrico. The stars of TLC’s Doubling Down With the Derricos have 14 children (including multiple sets of multiples). Keeping them all fed and clothed requires some clever budgeting and an eye for deals, as Deon revealed in a recent social media post.

The ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ family saves money by shopping at Kohl’s

Deon Derrico and Karen Derrico of ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ | TLC via YouTube

In a video shared on Instagram, Deon chronicled a shopping trip to get new clothes for his eight boys. He picked up three items for each child (including shoes) and challenged his fans to guess how much it would all cost.

The final bill came to nearly $1,400. But it could have been a lot more if he wasn’t savvy about using coupons, Deon said. He explained that he chose to shop at Kohl’s so that he could get discounts and use Kohl’s Cash to save.

“Shopping [at Kohl’s] thank GOD for the cashier she gave us a Take10 discount so my final bill was $1,393.63. With $275.00 [Kohl’s] Cash!!” he wrote.

The hefty bill meant that the family would earn more Kohl’s cash. Karen chimed in to explain that she would use those discounts when she went shopping for new clothes for the family’s six girls.

For the Derricos, Kohl’s offers the best bang for their buck, especially when compared to similar stores like Old Navy. Deon said that as his family grew, he stopped shopping at Old Navy because he didn’t care for their rewards program.

“Kohl’s really do offer better deals and their cash rewards really works like cash,” he wrote.

“​​I’ve literally gone shopping without spending a dime with my Kohl’s Cash, “ he added.

Deon and Karen Derrico have said they spend $3,500 per month on groceries

Clothing for more than a dozen growing kids isn’t the only big line item in the Derrico family’s budget. The Doubling Down With the Derricos stars spend more on groceries in a month than many people spend on housing.

In the show’s first season, which aired in 2020, Karen explained what it took to stock the family’s pantry.

“The amount of money that we spend on groceries? Oh my god. $2,500 to $3,500 a month, easy,” she shared.

However, the TLC stars have found creative ways to cut costs in other areas. Deon set up a barbershop in the family’s garage to cut his son’s hair, for example.

“I cut their hair at home for two primary reasons: money and time,” Deon explained in a season 1 episode.

The Las Vegas family can go through more than a dozen boxes of frozen waffles in a single week, they said. Though Karen has said she sometimes shops at Costco and Sam’s Club to save money, it still adds up. And their monthly grocery bill doesn’t include other necessities.

“That’s just food,” Deon said in a 2021 interview on The Willie Moore Show. “That’s not anything else … that’s not laundry detergent, that’s not Comet, that’s not toothpaste, that’s just food.”

Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 4 premieres Tuesday, May 30 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

