‘Drag Race Sverige’ is the 2nd ‘Drag Race’ Spin-Off With Its Own ‘Untucked’

RuPaul’s Drag Race has become a global phenomenon with over a dozen international spin-offs searching for drag superstars all around the globe. Drag Race Sverige, which premiered in March 2023, is Scandinavia’s first Drag Race, and it comes with an accompanying Untucked after-show similar to its American and Filipino cousins.

‘Drag Race Sverige’ is the search for Sweden’s Next Drag Superstar

Artist and performer Robert Fux hosts Drag Race Sverige as he and judges Kayo and Farao Groth search for Sweden’s Next Drag Superstar. In addition to featuring competitors from the country, queens with connections to Sweden are also a part of the show.

Fontana, for example, is from Brazil but lives in Sweden and is fluent in Swedish. Endigo, meanwhile, is from Sweden but lives in Tokyo. Santana Sexmachine lives in Berlin and performs in nightclubs in the city. And Antonina Nutshell is of Swedish origin but lives in Liverpool in the UK. They’re joined by other queens living across Sweden: Admira Thunderpussy, Elecktra, Imaa Queen, Vanity Vain, and Almighty Aphroditey.

“This proud host would like to take this opportunity to applaud the courage and strength of the outstanding participants, my eminent judge colleagues [Farao Groth] and [Kayo] [and] the guest judges throughout the season, but also the hard work of the entire enormous production team … behind and around the cameras to make this happen,” Fux shared on Instagram ahead of the show’s premiere. “Time to stock up on LOTS of popcorn.”

‘Drag Race Sverige’ has the second ‘Untucked’ spin-off

As Scandinavia’s first Drag Race outing, Drag Race Sverige is the furthest north on the globe the Race has ever gone. It also holds another distinction as only the second non-US Drag Race to have its own Untucked series.

Since the American version of the show premiered over a decade ago, Untucked has provided countless timeless quotes and unforgettable moments as the queens discuss their performances and much more backstage while the judges deliberate. It also has seen plenty of heartfelt moments, as queens are often in vulnerable states as they process overwhelming emotions.

‘Drag Race Philippines’ had the first ‘Untucked’ spin-off

Drag Race Sverige: Untucked follows in the footsteps of Drag Race Philippines: Untucked, which premiered alongside the Filipino version of the show in August 2022. Those Drag Race fans who think a non-American Untucked would be boring should think again, especially after watching Drag Race Philippines.

In one episode, beloved queens Brigiding and Minty Fresh butted heads as the other competitors watched. In another episode, viewers saw Eva Le Queen’s backstage breakdown after judge Rajo Laurel called her outfit “trash.”

Not only do some queens get into arguments and prod each other to fight, but even those behind the camera weren’t safe from criticism. At one point, for example, veteran queen Xilhouete begins to feel the pressure of the competition and admonishes the producers behind the camera for seemingly pushing her to a breaking point.