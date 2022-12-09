‘Dream Home Makeover’ Season 4 Release Date, Time, Episode Count, and More

Dream Home Makeover Season 4 debuts on Netflix this December, bringing subscribers entertainment for the holiday season as Shea and Syd McGee match families with customized residences. The reality series dropped its third season on Netflix over the summer, captivating viewers with the varying home designs. It’s always interesting to see what the McGees come up with, and season 4 will be no different in that regard. When is the release date for Dream Home Makeover Season 4, and what can we expect?

Syd and Shea McGee in ‘Dream Home Makeover’ | Netflix

The release date for Dream Home Makeover Season 4 is set for Friday, Dec. 9, so fans can find it on Netflix then. Like all Netflix original series, it will arrive on the platform around 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. That means fans can dive in bright and early — or cuddle up with it over the weekend if they prefer.

The entirety of the fourth season will drop at once, allowing subscribers to power through it as soon as it arrives. Although Netflix has experimented with phased releases recently, it seems to be sticking to its classic release model for Dream Home Makeover‘s latest outing.

So, how many episodes can viewers expect when Dream Home Makeover Season 4 arrives?

‘Dream Home Makeover’ Season 4 episode count

SURPRISE! Season four of Dream Home Makeover premieres December 9th, only on @netflix. Who is as excited as we are!?! ? pic.twitter.com/ab0tWBUPzl — Studio McGee (@StudioMcGee) November 11, 2022

Like previous seasons of Dream Home Makeover, season 4 will consist of six episodes in total, all of which drop on its Dec. 9 release date. Each installment clocks in at around 30 minutes long, making this a fairly easy outing to binge.

Judging by Netflix’s episode titles, we’ll see a wide range of interior designs this time around. The names mention kitchen and playroom remodels, a trailer rebuild, and even the addition of a library.

Find the titles for all six episodes of Dream Home Makeover Season 4 below:

Episode 1: “Kitchen Expansion” Episode 2: “The Mother of all Remodels” Episode 3: “Playroom Update” Episode 4: “From Living Room to Library” Episode 5: “Family Trailer Rebuild” Episode 6: “Primary Bath Reconnected”

Those who enjoy interior design will no doubt get their fill of it this season. And if the titles aren’t enough to get you excited, the first look at Dream Home Makeover Season 4 will.

‘Dream Home Makeover’ Season 4 trailer

That’s right, Netflix dropped the first look at Dream Home Makeover Season 4 ahead of its release date. The brief clip shows the before and after of a bathroom redesigned by Studio McGhee. The side-by-side shots serve as a reminder of why people hire Syd and Shea to update their homes in the first place. The couple whose bathroom was remodeled seems thrilled with their work, and it’s easy to see why.

Fans can expect more of this when Netflix’s reality show returns, so don’t miss the new episodes when they hit the streamer.

Dream Home Makeover Season 4 debuts on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 9.

