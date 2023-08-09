Amy Duggar King feels certain that Anna Duggar doesn't want any help after she saw her for the first time in years. According to Amy and Deanna Duggar, Anna looks angry.

Ever since Josh Duggar’s arrest for possessing and receiving child pornography, Anna Duggar has waffled between disappearing from the public and reemerging on social media to defend her husband. Despite her avid defense of the convicted sexual predator, some Duggar family followers hoped that Anna would eventually divorce Josh to protect the seven children she shares with him. One family member has no hope that Anna will be making a big change. The Duggar family’s cousin, Amy Duggar King, unexpectedly ran into her cousin-in-law. After the exchange, she seems to have no hope that Anna will be leaving the Duggar lifestyle behind.

Amy Duggar King has no hope that Anna is interested in changing

Amy Duggar King and her mother, Deanna Duggar, took to TikTok to share a troubling story. The mother-daughter duo posted a video over the weekend to inform their followers that they had run into Anna Duggar for the first time in years. Amy explains that she attempted to engage Anna in conversation, but the mother of seven asked for space. They did not have any additional interaction.

Amy Duggar King says Anna Duggar’s behavior has made it abundantly clear that she is not interested in receiving help, or, at the very least, she’s not interested in Amy’s help. Since Josh’s arrest, Amy has actively stated that she would be willing to help Anna leave the Duggar family behind and provide for her seven children. She has made public pleas, but Anna has never responded.

It’s not the first time Amy has supported someone fleeing the lifestyle. Amy has been one of Jill Dillard’s biggest cheerleaders, as she broke free from her family and went largely low contact with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Anna has been offered help by others before

Amy’s help isn’t the only offer Anna has received in recent years. Before the child pornography arrest, Anna weathered a cheating scandal on the heels of the molestation news. The IBLP member went on national TV to discuss Josh’s indiscretions. Following the bombshell, Anna’s brother offered to help her flee the Duggar family. She did not respond.

Anna also has other siblings who have left their ultra-conservative Christian upbringing behind. Some appear able and willing to help Anna move past her troubled marriage. Still, she remains committed to Josh Duggar and still lives with the Duggar family. How long that will continue, however, is anyone’s guess. There is a lot of time for things to change.

Josh will be spending the next nine years behind bars. By the time he is released from prison in 2032, his youngest child, Madyson Duggar, will be 11. His eldest child, Mackynzie Duggar, will be 23. Anna, who turned 35 in June, will be well into her 40s before she lives in the same house as Josh again.