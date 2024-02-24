A Duggar family insider said they saw Josh Duggar and John David Duggar brawl when they were teens. Did the brothers ever get along?

The Duggar family spent years trying to present a squeaky-clean image to the world on their TLC series, 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s oldest son, Josh Duggar, ruined that image with multiple scandals. Fans learned that dark secrets were simmering beneath the surface in 2015 when police files detailing Josh’s molestation of his siblings were made available.

A cheating scandal, child pornography convictions, and more family drama ensured no one would ever see the Duggar family as wholesome again. A Duggar family insider revealed there was in-fighting going on years before any scandals broke.

John David Duggar and Josh Duggar didn’t get along as teens

Even now, years after Josh Duggar was convicted of possessing and receiving child sexual abuse images, the Duggar family has been largely mum about him. At the very least, no one has said anything particularly inflammatory about him in public. Things might not have been so civil behind the scenes, though. According to a former Duggar family friend, Josh and his closest brother, John David Duggar, had at least one fist fight they witnessed.

The Duggar Family | D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

The insider, who opted to remain anonymous, revealed during a Reddit AMA that they witnessed Josh Duggar and John David Duggar having a full-blown brawl as teens. The insider did not reveal what led to the fistfight or how it was managed when the siblings were home with their parents. While the insider could only recount one instance of intense fighting like that, it seems unlikely the brothers only brawled once.

There are clues that John David didn’t care for Josh Duggar

Family followers were unsurprised by the revelation. Still, some followers were shocked that an altercation occurred publicly. The tension seems to have lasted into adulthood. If you look closely, there were a few hints that John David Duggar might have had some ill feelings about his older brother as an adult.

John David did speak openly about his feelings when he learned his brother had cheated on his wife, Anna Duggar. During a candid interview with TLC, he said he never wanted to be like his older brother. While he was discussing Josh’s cheating scandal, Duggar family followers felt there was more to it than that.

John David opted not to have Josh Duggar as his best man

If the brothers didn’t get along, they put their feelings aside for Josh and Anna’s wedding. Josh married Anna in 2008. Their wedding party was comprised almost entirely of siblings, and John David had a particularly important role. He served as Josh’s best man. That made sense since they were the closest in age.

John David and Abbie Duggar | TLC./YouTube

A decade later, John David said “I do” to Abbie Burnett. His side of the altar looked a bit different than his brother’s. While Josh was included in the wedding party, he was not the best man, as many expected him to be. Instead, John David opted to give the honor to his younger brother, Joseph Duggar.

Now, John David is living with his wife and two children. The family seems happy. They have never openly discussed Josh Duggar’s child pornography conviction. They opted not to appear at the courthouse during his trial, either. Josh Duggar is currently incarcerated at a federal correctional institute. His wife and seven children remain in Arkansas. He is set to be released in 2032.