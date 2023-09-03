Josh Duggar is planning to launch another appeal. The troubled former reality TV star's lawyer filed paperwork for an extension after his last appeal was denied.

In August 2023, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals struck down Josh Duggar’s appeal and upheld his 2021 conviction for receiving and possessing child pornography. While the appeal was unsuccessful, the disgraced former reality TV star is not ready to give up the fight just yet. According to several sources, Josh Duggar and his legal team will continue to fight the conviction despite a mountain of evidence against him. So, what is going on in his legal battle right now? We have the details.

Josh Duggar is still appealing his conviction

Josh Duggar and his legal team insisted they would appeal the decision as soon as he was convicted on two child pornography charges. They did just that. While Josh was sentenced and transferred to a federal prison, his legal team filed an appeal. In August, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Josh Duggar was not denied the right to mount a defense and that federal agents did not prevent him from exercising his rights during questioning. His request for a new trial was denied. Duggar’s legal team argued that they were not allowed to bring up important information at trial and that Duggar was denied access to counsel by federal agents when they raided his car lot in November 2019.

Josh Duggar | Kris Connor/Getty Images

According to the U.S. Sun, Josh Duggar continues to appeal the conviction. According to the publication, Gelfand is preparing to launch yet another campaign for a new hearing. The Missouri-based lawyer has filed paperwork to start the process.

In recently filed paperwork, Gelfand requested an extension from the court. The two-week extension gives Gelfand and Duggar more time to file a petition for a rehearing. A rehearing would bring the case back to court. The courts granted Gelfand the extension on the grounds that he has been unable to meet with Duggar due to logistical constraints.

When was the disgraced Duggar convicted of possessing and receiving child pornography?

Josh Duggar was convicted of two child pornography charges in December 2021. His car lot was raided by the Department of Homeland Security in 2019. An 18-month-long investigation ensued. He was not arrested until April 2021. Following his conviction, Judge Timothy L. Brooks remanded Duggar to a local correctional facility to await his sentencing.

He was officially sentenced to over 12 years behind bars in May 2022. He was transferred from a local lockup to FCI Seagoville the following month. The troubled former reality TV star will remain at the federal correctional institute until 2032 unless one of his appeals is successful.

Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, has deleted her Instagram account and appears to be keeping a low profile. Still, it is believed she remains married and committed to her troubled husband. Josh and Anna married in 2008. They share seven children. The youngest of their children was born just a month before his trial began.