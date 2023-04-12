‘Duty After School’: The 1 Plot Hole About the Killer Sphere Aliens Plaguing the Country

Things Duty After School K-drama has fans hooked on its military sci-fi thriller storyline. As a group of 3rd-year high school students are forced to become military soldiers, sphere aliens wreak havoc across the country. Duty After School is based on an original webtoon that does follow many of the storyline details. But fans noticed a major plot hole with the sphere aliens deviating from the Duty After School webtoon.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Duty After School.]

Sphere alien from ‘Duty After School’ | via TVing

Citizens learned to live with the sphere aliens in ‘Duty After School’

The premise of the coming-of-age thriller K-drama storyline revolves around the invasion of slimy, purple, and round aliens suspended in the sky. The government and military never expected the gruesome damage the spheres would create. In return, military soldiers are dying left and right. They enact a military draft to combat the situation, forcing high school students to become soldiers and undergo training. But what do they know about the sphere aliens in Duty After School?

The first episode gave some details about the invasion. The episode opens with the main characters going about their day in school. Everything appears normal until the scene panned to reveal purple spheres in the sky. The character Deok-joong (Woo Min-kyu) questions how long it has been and said a year has already passed.

Young-hoon (Ro Jong-hyun) is later on the bus watching a Youtube channel explaining the sphere aliens in Duty After School. The woman says they appeared a year ago worldwide, except for artic or cold regions like Russia. This detail will be important later on.

She continued to explain that the military used nuclear weapons and missiles. But the spheres absorbed them and multiplied. NASA and scientists used drones and X-rays to study them and found no harmful diseases to humans. But as Duty After School progressed, the spheres started falling. When it comes to destroying the alien spheres, fans noticed one major plot hole in Duty After School.

No one has noticed the sphere aliens major weakness, creating a plot hole in ‘Duty After School’

What is the plot hole in Duty After School? It has everything to do with how to destroy the sphere aliens that global scientists and the military have failed to realize. In flashbacks of Choon-ho (Shin Hyun-soo), he learned what the military had uncovered after he and his platoon were attacked. No weapons of mass destruction hurt them or kill them. But they did discover DU ammunition works to kill the smaller aliens.

DU ammunition is from depleted uranium used in armor-piercing projectiles. The ammo is only a small solution. In the K-drama, the students walk through an abandoned town after shooting practice. Two wander off to a convenience store while the smaller aliens attack the others. When encountering an alien at the store, they only stop it by trapping it in a freezing cold fridge.

Sound familiar? The key to destroying the sphere aliens was revealed from the get-go and became a plot hole in Duty After School. The Youtuber from the first episode revealed the aliens did not descend on arctic regions. In another episode, the same student used liquid nitrogen to save his friend from an alien. All the clues were there, but no one noticed on a global scale.

The major plot hole angered a fan on Reddit. “Personally I am just super p*ssed that not one dude in the entire world in the show had any logic to put 2 and 2 together and realise the reason why the spheres were not found in the cold parts of the world was because they are weak to cold, and they had a full year to prep too… Also it’s weird that they mentioned almost the whole world but somehow in that full year there was no winter?” said the fan. It seems that Duty After School made a few changes to the webtoon.

The original webtoon did not give the aliens a weakness

Fans know how the characters must destroy the alien spheres in Duty After School. It is a waiting game to see if the characters will discover it. A few changes were made because the sci-fi K-drama is based on a webtoon. One major change has to do with the aliens.

A fan on Reddit explained, “Read the webtoon, the spheres weren’t supposed to be immune to anything in the first place. The drama just created a massive plothole on it’s own.” It seems that the K-drama was caught red-handed. The aliens were more dangerous in the webtoon, but the drama needed to add new details to push the storyline. But Duty After School only created a plot hole.

But the K-drama did reveal that the military discovered the truth. During a meeting, the sergeant said the UN was developing cryogenic weapons to kill them.

Duty After School Part 2 will release on April 21. The official teaser hints that the characters are entering colder months. Many of them are seen wearing heavy jackets and scarves. It may address the fan’s comment about the winter season plot hole. Will the cold temperatures finally push the characters to discover the truth and the other student to reveal how he killed two of them without DU ammunition?