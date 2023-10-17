Disney Night is a fan-favorite, showcasing the most iconic animated tunes from the House of Mouse set to ballroom dances.

The celebrities and pros of Dancing with the Stars are heading to the ballroom floor to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary. The series honors some of the most iconic animated films in Disney’s catalog set to ballroom standards, such as a Foxtrot, Jazz, Waltz, Paso Doble, Contemporary, Rumba, and Waltz. Here are all the details about DWTS’ Disney night performance, including the songs, dances, and remaining competitors.

What songs will be featured during ‘DWTS’ Disney Night?

DWTS will feature songs honoring Disney’s legacy in animation, ranging from one of its earliest classics to contemporary favorites. Dances will pay homage to these films and characters while incorporating proper ballroom techniques.

The remaining 11 celebrities and their pro partners will take to the ballroom floor to demonstrate their dance skills to the following Disney songs. Here is the complete list of songs and dances.

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber will perform a Jazz to “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast. Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko dance a Waltz to “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella.

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy demonstrate their skills at the Paso Doble to “Un Poco Loco” from Coco. Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov perform a Contemporary to “Into the Unknown” from Frozen II.

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong will Rumba to “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King. Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev dance a Waltz to “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid.

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach perform a Foxtrot to “A Whole New World” from Aladdin. Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart will demonstrate their skills at Viennese Waltz to “Baby Mine” from Dumbo.

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold perform a Quickstep to “You’ve Got a Friend In Me” from Toy Story. Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd will perform Jazz to “He’s a Tramp” from Lady and the Tramp. Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater dance Paso Doble to “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” from Fantasia.

Here’s what the stars have to say about their Disney Night dances

‘DWTS’ Emma Slater and Mauricio Umansky perform during season 32 | Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images

The prospect of dancing to Disney movie music is exciting to the stars, many who grew up watching and experiencing their own memories influenced by Disney magic. Their dances are a chance to share their experiences with viewers.

“We’re looking forward to doing the Paso Doble to a movie that hasn’t been done yet on Disney Night,” said pro-Emma Slater of their dance to “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” from the 1940 animated film Fantasia. “You’re going to have to tune in to watch,” Mauricio Umansky added to People.

“I used to work at Disney World,” Ariana Madix shares with Parade. “I was—we call—‘friends’ with a number of princesses, so that is an incredible memory that I have. It was a wonderful time. I was friends with Cinderella and Ariel.”

Mira Sorvino revealed, “My favorite thing to do living in SoCal is going to Disneyland. It’s almost like an escape from the reality of the real world and going into this happy place. I have memories from when I was a little girl with my parents, so Disney has been a huge part of my life.”

What other surprises await viewers during ‘DWTS’ Disney night?

DWTS opening number will feature the pros as they perform a routine to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto, choreographed by Christopher Scott. If the series Motown Night is any indication, hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough may join the dancers at the close of their routine to show off their own ballroom skills.

Julianne is a two-time mirrorball-winning pro and a former judge on the DWTS panel. Alfonso won a mirrorball trophy in season 19 alongside former pro Witney Carson.

Season 32 of DWTS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. The series is simulcast on Disney+ and airs on Hulu the following day.