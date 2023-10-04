Viewers took issue with the panels' assessment of the beloved sitcom star's dance during week 2 of the ABC series.

Dancing with the Stars viewers are calling foul on judges Carrie Ann Inaba, head judge Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. They claim the trio was “underscoring” beloved TV star Barry Williams after a lively Cha Cha for Latin Night. Fans believe “they did him dirty” by giving the entertainer scores that placed him toward the bottom of the leaderboard.

Fans believe judges were ‘underscoring’ Barry Williams’ on his challenging Cha Cha

Dancing with the Stars Season 32 cast member Barry Williams entered week two of DWTS facing a challenging Cha Cha for Latin Night. Peta Murgatroyd trained Williams in the dance, incorporating small, quick steps rather than long glides across the dance floor.

In a video package accompanying William’s Cha Cha, Peta Murgatroyd and other competing couples celebrated Williams’ 69th birthday in a DWTS rehearsal room. The former Brady Bunch star admitted a great birthday gift would be high scores from the judges.

However, after performing a lively Cha Cha to “Oye Como Va” by Tito Puente, Williams faced scores less than complimentary. Overall, the television personality received 15 out of 30 points, one point lower than the 16 he and Murgatroyd received for week one.

Fans flocked to Instagram, where they slammed the judges for Williams’ low scores.

“We need to protect Barry at all costs,” one social media user wrote. “They underscored him…booooo,” claimed a second viewer while a third fan exclaimed, “They did him dirty with the scores. That was great!!”

A fourth viewer stated, “He deserved a better score than Tyson. He had more technical steps than Tyson. Ugh. I miss Len. He wouldn’t be fooled by razzle-dazzle moves.”

Barry Williams’ pro partner, Peta Murgatroyd, reportedly used an expletive after hearing the judge’s scores

Barry Williams and his pro-partner Peta Murgatroyd carefully listened to the judge’s critiques of Barry’s dance after their performance. Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli all agreed Williams was a great performer but made technical edits to assist the entertainer as he moved forward in the competition.

However, when the couple reached the skybox to receive their scores, Murgatroyd appeared less than pleased. After receiving the first score, Inaba’s 5, Murgatroyd seemed to say “Oh s***.”

But, because there was a set delay in the live broadcast, the pro’s comment was bleeped out. The air show went silent for a minute before returning to live commentary.

The former ‘Brady Bunch’ star has been trying to get cast on ‘DWTS’ for 17 years

The ‘Brady Bunch’ cast in 1971 Barry Williams (Greg), Robert Reed (Mike); Eve Plumb (Jan), Susan Olsen (Cindy), Christopher Knight (Peter); Ann B. Davis, Florence Henderson Mike Lookinland, Maureen McCormick (Marcia) | ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images

Barry Williams admits he has been trying to get on DWTS for 17 years. He claims this was an item on his bucket list.

During the first episode of season 32, Williams said in a confessional that he has“been performing [his] whole life. DWTS has been on my bucket list.”

Williams also mentioned he was inspired by his “pal” Donny Osmond, the oldest winner of DWTS, after taking home a mirrorball alongside Kym Johnson Herjavec during season 9. “I’m coming after you, Donny!” Williams joked.

Following Florence Henderson’s death in 2016, Williams is now the oldest surviving member of the original Brady Bunch cast. Henderson competed during season 11 of DWTS, coming in at eighth place.

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. The series streams simultaneously on Disney+ and airs the next day on Hulu.