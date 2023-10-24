The former host of the long running ABC series made sure he let his opinion be known ahead of his 2020 exit.

Tom Bergeron‘s 2020 firing continues to divide DWTS viewers. However, in a new interview, the television personality sheds new light on his departure from the celebrity competition series, claiming he “screwed” producers before leaving the series for good.

Ex-‘DWTS’ host Tom Bergeron says he ‘screwed’ producers after ‘they screwed him’

Tom Bergeron, who hosted DWTS from seasons one through 28, was a constant on the ever-evolving ABC series. From day one, he provided light banter while moving the live show along and, ultimately, became as integral a part of the series as its celebrities and dancers.

Bergeron remained DWTS‘ stalwart. He hosted alongside Lisa Canning in season one, Samantha Harris from seasons two through nine, Brooke Burke from seasons 10 through 17, and Erin Andrews from seasons 18 through 28.

ABC announced Bergeron and Andrews’ surprise exit in July 2020, stating that the show was heading in “a new creative direction.” Tyra Banks replaced Bergeron for three seasons until Alfonso Ribiero and Julianne Hough boarded as hosts in 2023.

Bergeron discussed his DWTS exit with Cheryl Burke on her Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast. He explained that going into the 2020 election year, Bergeron wanted to stay clear of politics to retain the series’ air of escapism.

However, the show hired former Donald Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer as a competing celebrity, leading Bergeron to claim he was “pissed off.” Ultimately, he called Spicer’s casting a “step too far” and took social media to share his opinion without directly naming the former press secretary.

“They had screwed me. I’m gonna screw them,” Bergeron explained. “But I wanted the viewers to know this was a step too far for me.”

Tom Bergeron says he knew season 28 of ‘DWTS’ would be his last

Feeling that season 28 of DWTS would be his last after Spicer’s hiring, Bergeron came up with a compromise. He suggested he “take the season off” and return for season 29. However, show execs reportedly countered Bergeron, saying they would let him out of his contract instead.

“That’s how strongly they felt,” Bergeron said. “It really pissed me off.”

“I said, ‘Guys, this is exactly what we said we wouldn’t do. Don’t go there. This is, you know, not the right time, play to our strengths, be the show that gives people a break from all this bull****,'” Bergeron recalled.

Bergeron admitted to Cheryl Burke that executives at both ABC and DWTS didn’t know he would release his social media statement ahead of season 28 because “they didn’t deserve to know.”

He maintained that any political affiliation on the cusp of an election year was a bad idea. Bergeron stated, “Had it been a Democrat, same statement.”

What is Tom Bergeron doing today?

Tom Bergeron poses during season 28 of ‘DWTS’ alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli | Eric McCandless via Getty Images

Since exiting DWTS, Tom Bergeron has appeared on several podcasts, including Burke’s, and is enjoying being a “man of leisure,” reported E! News. Bergeron admits he loves “the idea of not having to be beholden to a regular show on a weekly basis.”

Before DWTS, Bergeron’s career in the entertainment industry was decades-long. He began his career in the industry in the 1980s as a radio DJ in Massachusetts and segued into television in 1982 while still appearing on radio.

People Are Talking came next, followed by jobs at Fox Network and Good Morning America. From 1998-2004, he hosted Hollywood Squares.

In 2001, Bergeron replaced Bob Saget as the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, a role he held until 2015. Simultaneously, he appeared as DWTS‘ host.

Bergeron was reportedly not asked to participate in a planned tribute for DWTS late head judge, Len Goodman. Neither was the series’ longest-running pro, Cheryl Burke.

DWTS airs live on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on the ABC Network and Disney+. The series streams the next day on Hulu.