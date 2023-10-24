'Dancing With the Stars' fans are outraged that the series' longest-running pro and host are noticeably absent from tonight's Len Goodman tribute.

Dancing with the Stars are outraged that Cheryl Burke and Tom Bergeron are absent from a scheduled tribute to head judge Len Goodman. The series longest-running pro and the former DWTS host have not been asked to partake in a special episode where former dancers will come together to dance in homage to Goodman. Here’s what they had to say.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ fans share fury over Cheryl Burke and Tom Bergeron’s absence from Len Goodman tribute

Cheryl Burke joined Dancing with the Stars in season 2, danced for 26 seasons, and holds the title of longest-running pro. Burke won two mirrorballs in seasons 2 and 3, taking home the trophy alongside Drew Lachey and Emmitt Smith.

Tom Bergeron was Dancing with the Stars‘ original host. Moreover, he helmed the series for 28 seasons and the show’s first 15 years before exiting his role in 2020.

Dancing with the Stars fans shared their fury over learning that Bergeron and Burke would be absent from a tribute honoring late head judge Len Goodman. Henceforth, scheduled to appear are Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Kym Johnson-Herjavec, and Tony Dovolani, as well as Anna Trebunskaya, Edyta Śliwińska, Karina Smirnoff, Louis van Amstel, and Mark Ballas.

On Reddit, fans shared their opinions about why Burke was not asked back. “I get that with the podcast [Sex, Lies and Spray Tans], she may have burnt bridges. Given that she is the longest-serving pro and an OG, I was quite surprised she didn’t get called back. This is for Len, after all.”

“More than Cheryl, I want Tom [Bergeron] to make a surprise appearance,” noted a second viewer. “On her podcast, she said she would’ve loved to have been a part of it,” penned a third fan.

Cheryl Burke says she ‘wasn’t invited’ to be a part of Len Goodman tribute

Cheryl Burke says she “wasn’t invited” to be a part of Len Goodman’s Dancing with the Stars tribute. Consequently, she shared her remarks in a post to Threads, confirming her absence.

“For those of you asking if I’ll be a part of Len Goodman’s tribute next week on DWTS, unfortunately, I wasn’t invited. However, I’ll be there in spirit and can’t wait to cheer my former colleagues on!” she wrote. “Sending love and light to everyone.”

Burke’s long tenure on Dancing with the Stars ended at the close of season 31. Subsequently, she performed her last dance the night Goodman announced his retirement from the series.

Before Goodman’s death, Burke suggested she would consider being a judge alongside Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba. She told People Magazine, “I think the whole world knows at this point that I would definitely love to. But it’s not up to me.”

“What is up to me is my future. Therefore, I do know that it is time for me to evolve and see what else there is. Because there is life after Dancing with the Stars, so I’ve heard. I don’t know yet. I’ll let you know.”

What can ‘Dancing with the Stars’ fans expect from the Len Goodman ballroom tribute?

Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribiero spoke to People Magazine about the Len Goodman tribute. He revealed that “there won’t be a dry eye in the house.” Ribiero continued, “It’ll be amazing. He was the best.”

“I can guarantee you every one of those pros will ensure the routines are still designed for Len,” Riberio explained. “I know I’ve talked to a few of them. They will be putting in specific steps that Len used to love to ensure the content is still there.”

Dancing with the Stars airs live on Tuesdays beginning at 8 p.m. EST on ABC and Disney+. The series simulcasts the next day on Hulu.