Eden McCoy is set to return to General Hospital as Josslyn Jacks after an unannounced hiatus. McCoy, 20, stepped away from the show briefly, and her role was recast for the months of December and January. Now, she’ll return to reprise the role, and fans of the famed soap opera are thrilled. McCoy’s return comes weeks after another major return was announced.

Eden McCoy will return to ‘General Hospital’ on Feb. 1

General Hospital fans will see Eden McCoy back in the role of Josslyn Jacks on Feb. 1, according to Deadline. The break, which lasted about six weeks, didn’t put Josslyn’s storyline on hold. Instead, another actor, Courtney Fulk, stepped in to take on the part. Fulk appeared in 13 episodes while McCoy was away. She has a few upcoming movie roles to keep her busy now that her time on General Hospital is done.

EDEN MCCOY

While McCoy has played Josslyn Jacks the longest, she’s not the first actor to take on the role. Josslyn first appeared in Port Charles in 2012 as a baby. Two different sets of twins played the part. In 2014, Hannah Nordberg, best known for her work on Euphoria, portrayed the character. She was replaced by McCoy the following year.

McCoy’s absence was not announced. Instead, she simply disappeared from the soap. Fans were shocked to find a replacement Josslyn. While General Hospital fans were confused by the sudden departure, several sources theorized that McCoy took a hiatus following her mother’s death in November 2023. The 20-year-old star penned a poignant tribute to her mother, Natasha McCoy, shortly after her death from cancer but did not mention her break from the show. She also took a social media break in December.

McCoy will return, but another ‘General Hospital’ actor will disappear

While McCoy is set to return to the soap in February, fans of the show will lose another familiar face, at least for a while. According to Deadline, Nicholas Alexander Chavez will be last seen on the Jan. 31 episode of General Hospital. He has portrayed Spencer Cassadine since 2021. A return date has yet to be announced.

Nicholas Alexander Chavez

Chavez’s hiatus will allow him to film season 2 of Monster. Season 1, which aired on Netflix in 2022, focused on Jeffrey Dahmer. Season 2 will tell the story of the Menendez Brothers. Chavez is set to take on the role of Lyle Menendez. The season will be released by the end of the year.